Get to know Arkansas commitment Chance Moore

Arkansas basketball commit Chance Moore and his father, John, during their recent visit to Fayetteville.

Arkansas commitment Chance Moore is an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 9 small forward and the No. 44 overall prospect in the nation.

He chose the Razorbacks over Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss, Clemson, Florida State, Georgetown, Xavier and other programs.

Nickname: C-Mo

School: McEachern High School

Height: 6’5"

Weight: 192 pounds

Position: Shooting guard

Vertical: 33 inches

I committed to Arkansas because: I felt it was the right place for me

Schools I've visited: Alabama, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, Florida State and Auburn

I plan to major in: Business

I'm the player I am because: Of the hard work I put in

Best basketball moment: Dunking on a guy in AAU

Favorite video game: 2K or Call of Duty

Favorite NBA player: James Harden

Favorite NBA team: Houston Rockets

Favorite workout music: Rap

Favorite movie: The Matrix

Must-watch TV show: Outer Banks, Power

List two pet peeves: People who smell bad and know-it-alls

Favorite food: Lobster mac and cheese

I will never eat: Tofu

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-A because I love all of their food. I go there at least once a week.

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: Jade Ramey

Hobbies: Hanging with friends, chess, video games, traveling

The one thing I could not live without is: Basketball, my phone

If you were a superhero, what powers would you have: Teleportation, go back in time, read minds

Role model: James Harden, Paul George, my dad

Three words to describe me: Determined, generous, friendly

People would be surprised that: Football used to be my primary sport