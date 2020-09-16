Get to know Arkansas commitment Chance Moore

Arkansas commitment Chance Moore is an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 9 small forward and the No. 44 overall prospect in the nation.
He chose the Razorbacks over Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss, Clemson, Florida State, Georgetown, Xavier and other programs.
Nickname: C-Mo
School: McEachern High School
Height: 6’5"
Weight: 192 pounds
Position: Shooting guard
Vertical: 33 inches
I committed to Arkansas because: I felt it was the right place for me
Schools I've visited: Alabama, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, Florida State and Auburn
I plan to major in: Business
I'm the player I am because: Of the hard work I put in
Best basketball moment: Dunking on a guy in AAU
Favorite video game: 2K or Call of Duty
Favorite NBA player: James Harden
Favorite NBA team: Houston Rockets
Favorite workout music: Rap
Favorite movie: The Matrix
Must-watch TV show: Outer Banks, Power
List two pet peeves: People who smell bad and know-it-alls
Favorite food: Lobster mac and cheese
I will never eat: Tofu
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-A because I love all of their food. I go there at least once a week.
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: Jade Ramey
Hobbies: Hanging with friends, chess, video games, traveling
The one thing I could not live without is: Basketball, my phone
If you were a superhero, what powers would you have: Teleportation, go back in time, read minds
Role model: James Harden, Paul George, my dad
Three words to describe me: Determined, generous, friendly
People would be surprised that: Football used to be my primary sport