Jonesboro shooting ends in wreck, police say; 2 men injured

Two men were injured early Tuesday in a shooting that ended in a wreck near the Arkansas State University campus, Jonesboro police said.

Dispatch received a report of a man with a gun in a white vehicle just before midnight, according to a news release from the department.

Officers in the area heard multiple gunshots about two minutes after midnight, authorities said, as a gunman reportedly opened fire on a car near Aggie Road. The car crashed on Red Wolf Boulevard near Alumni Drive and landed in a wooded area near the stadium, according to the release.

Police found 23-year-old Devonte Mcneal of Osceola at a nearby hotel seeking help for a graze wound from a bullet and a large bruise on his head, according to a department report. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A 31-year-old from the vehicle also suffered minor injuries, police said.

No suspects had been identified at the time of the release.