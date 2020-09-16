Rogers approves restaurant plans

NWA Democrat-Gazette/JASON IVESTER Rogers City Hall; stock art photographed on Monday, April 11, 2016
ROGERS -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved plans for a new restaurant.
Plans for Culver's, which serves burgers and custard, show a 4,310-square-feet restaurant and 3,500-square-feet building for commercial space on about 2 acres off of West New Hope Road north of Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall.
The commission also approved a request by Crafton Tull representing Magnolia Dog Grooming Facility to allow animal grooming on nearly 2 acres at the southeast corner South 43rd Street and West Chastain Crossing. Dogs will not be at the facility overnight, Daniel Ellis of Crafton Tull said.
Both items passed unanimously.
The commission conducted its meeting via Zoom, a video conferencing service, in light of the covid-19 pandemic.
