State Police: 3 killed in head-on collision in Monroe County

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 11:25 a.m.
Three people were killed and one person was injured following a head-on collision on U.S. 49 near Brinkley on Monday, troopers said.

Shannon Spears, 33, of Brinkley was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer south on U.S. 49 that crossed the centerline shortly after 11 a.m. and collided head-on with a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado headed north that was driven by Zachary Gannon, 29, of Holly Grove, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Troopers said both drivers were killed. A 42-year-old Clarendon man, a passenger in the Ford Explorer, also died, while a Brinkley man, described in the report as another passenger in the Explorer, was injured, troopers said.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, the report states.

According to preliminary numbers, at least 436 people have died in accidents on Arkansas roads so far this year.

