3-vehicle wrecks kills 1, injures 5 in Arkansas, troopers say

A 41-year-old woman died and five others were injured after two successive wrecks involving three vehicles Monday evening in Newport, troopers said.

A Ram 1500 and a Chevrolet were stationary on Arkansas 384 around 7:50 p.m. after an earlier crash, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. A westbound GMC Sierra approached and struck the Ram, then the driver’s side of the Chevrolet, the report states.

Troopers said the Chevrolet’s driver, Amanda Chapman of Newport died in the wreck.

The 81-year-old driver and a 71-year-old passenger of the Ram were injured, as were two passengers in the Chevrolet, one of whom was a minor, the report states. The other was 31.

The 77-year-old driver of the Sierra was also injured in the crash, according to the report.

In Warren, a rollover crash Tuesday left a Hampton man dead, state police said.

Benjamin Travis, 56, was driving a Dodge Dakota east on U.S. 278 when the vehicle crossed the centerline and went off the road, according to a separate preliminary report.

The Dakota went down a ditch embankment, the report states, and flipped onto its roof.

Travis died, and state police did not list any other injuries.

On Tuesday morning, another rollover crash in Calhoun County left a Fordyce man dead.

William Deboard, 40, was driving a Ford F-150 east on Chambersville Road in Thronton around 11 a.m., when it veered off the road, struck a tree and flipped several times, according to a preliminary report.

Deboard died, and no others were listed in the report as injured.

Weather was clear, and the road was dry at the time of all three crashes.

At least 436 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.