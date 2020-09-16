TRAFFIC ALERT: I-40 westbound blocked in fiery commercial vehicle wreck that left 2 dead

This screenshot of an Arkansas Department of Transportation map shows two wrecks that blocked Interstate 40 on Wednesday morning and left two dead.

A fiery wreck involving two commercial vehicles on Interstate 40 in Johnson County has left two people dead and continues to block the highway’s westbound lanes Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The crash was reported west of Arkansas 333, near Knoxville shortly before 5 a.m., according to an Arkansas Department of Transportation incident report. State police spokesman Bill Sadler said the crash involved two commercial vehicles and killed two people.

Crews continued to work at the scene of the wreck, he said.

The crash was preceded by another, which was reported just after 2:30 a.m. roughly two miles to the west, according to the Transportation Department. Sadler said the scene of the earlier wreck had been cleared.

In a Facebook post, the Pottsville Police Department recommended drivers take U.S. 64 as a detour.