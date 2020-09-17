Big Ten is in, but let's look at the sidelines

Let's believe the Big Ten's return to college football this fall is for the athletes.

That their voices and the voices of their parents were heard, and the same presidents who voted 11-3 to postpone the season unanimously voted it back in for the sake of family, friends and football.

There is absolutely no need to hint that a lot of it was about the money.

It is always about the money, and Big Ten schools such as Ohio State and Penn State were staring at $6 million losses for every home game.

So even accepting a slimmed-down version of eight games instead of 12 was appealing.

Not sure exactly how much it cuts the losses, because the presidents also voted to not allow spectators, although they are trying to find a way for families of players.

Can't see that being difficult when you have 100,000-plus seats and are going to allow approximately 250 in the venue. That's taking social distancing to a new level.

There is no reason to say the renewed interest in playing had anything to do with SEC envy.

It always has something to do with the SEC, which is to college football what King Arthur was to his court and Tiger Woods in his prime was to golf.

Whatever the Big Ten's reason, the official statement points toward more known data about the coronavirus and how to avoid it.

Which is partially true. There is more known about it.

Avoiding it still boils down to social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing your hands until they are dry and hard.

Those things are not being done during college football games.

Having observed a few televised games the past two weekends, it is easy to see why Arkansas State University had to postpone Saturday's game with UCA.

The Red Wolves don't have enough players in one position group to compete.

ASU has done everything right about this virus, until its first game when it took the field against Memphis.

After the game -- but before traveling to Manhattan, Kan., to take on the Kansas State Wildcats -- 15 players, including nine starters, were left at home.

Officially, no reason was given.

Unofficially, it was covid-19 or contact tracing.

A Memphis player originally tried to accuse the Red Wolves of infecting the Tigers, but a later investigation showed an outbreak of 20 new cases on the Memphis team were traced to activities that did not include football.

Here's what is happening, and some of this falls on administrators:

The game starts, then healthy players tackle, block or come into contact with opposing players who have the virus and are contagious.

The healthy players come off the field, don't wear a mask or even a helmet, and are seen talking and yelling with teammates 3 inches from their face.

The head coach is too busy to monitor this, and most are using their masks more as a chin strap than defense against the virus.

The coach's instincts go into full motion at kickoff. He's trying to win a football game. Behind him, players are in each other's faces, germs and all.

At this early point in the season, it would seem someone -- graduate assistants, student managers, somebody -- should be assigned to keep the players apart on the sideline. That's if they want to finish this season.

Surely the SEC, Big 12, ACC and now Big Ten have noticed there are significant enough cases after a game to get their players apart on the sideline.

Everyone wants -- and many need -- the season to continue, but it is up to the players to be safe on and off the field.