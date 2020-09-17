Sections
Craighead County couple arrested on charges of theft from volunteer fire district

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 3:13 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Valarie and Ronald Eaton

A Craighead County woman who worked as a secretary and treasurer for the Cash Volunteer Fire Protection District was arrested Wednesday after, officials said, she stole more than $100,000 from the district.

Valarie Eaton, 41, faces one count of theft greater than $25,000, according to court documents. Her husband, 48-year-old Ronald Eaton, was also arrested in the case and faces one count of theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000.

According to an affidavit from the Craighead County sheriff’s office, the chairwoman of the fire district contacted authorities in March because of concerns raised by an audit. Deputies began investigating.

Bank records showed Valarie Eaton overpaid her salary by about $51,000 over a five-year period, the affidavit states. The affidavit says Eaton also used fire district funds to pay off personal credit cards and utilities, and purchased unapproved items from several stores using the fire district’s accounts.

Deputies said Eaton also overpaid her husband by about $13,000 for his time with the district.

Both Valarie and Ronald Eaton were booked into the Craighead County jail Wednesday and had been released on bond by Thursday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

