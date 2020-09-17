DeWitt calls off 2 games, including 4A-8 opener

DeWitt is calling off two home football games, including Friday night's game against Stuttgart and its 4A-8 Conference opener against Hamburg on Sept. 25, because of covid-19 reasons.

The Stuttgart-DeWitt game is an annual rivalry game between the two Arkansas County schools. The game is officially canceled and will not be made up.

DeWitt Superintendent Nick Hill told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Thursday that he couldn't specify how many students tested positive or came into contact with someone who has the virus because of privacy reasons. But he added that "several" members of the football team are quarantined.

Hill also said that DeWitt's 4A-8 Conference opener against Hamburg for Sept. 25 has been postponed because of the Dragons' quarantine situation. Hamburg-DeWitt is the first conference game in the state to be postponed due to covid-19. It will be considered a no-contest, which means there is no winner or loser for the game.

The Hamburg matchup could be moved to a later date, Hill said, if DeWitt and Hamburg each have the same conference date open should there be another 4A-8 team affected by covid-19.