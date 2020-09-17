Hurricane lose QB for season

Jonesboro quarterback Cross Jumper broke his leg in last week’s loss against Conway and will miss the remainder of the season. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

On the second-to-last play of the first half last Friday against Conway, Jonesboro senior quarterback Cross Jumper's 2020 season ended suddenly in the third game for the Hurricane.

Jumper broke his right tibia and fibula after being tackled on a 12-yard run at Cooksey-Johns Stadium in Jonesboro. He had surgery later Friday night and will miss the remainder of the season.

Jonesboro Coach Randy Coleman said Jumper will be out for four months, but should be healthy by baseball season. Jumper, a third baseman and right-handed pitcher, is a Tennessee oral commitment for baseball.

"I love the kid," Coleman said. "I graduated with his mom [Alison, from Jonesboro in 1992] and I'm so close to the family, including his father [GJ]. You're just so disappointed. He's one of those special people that have come through this program. I hate that he's going to miss his senior season."

Before his injury, Jumper was 11-of-20 passing for 186 yards and a touchdown in Friday's game. He helped lead the Hurricane to a come-from-behind 28-24 victory Aug. 28 at Little Rock Catholic thanks to his three fourth-quarter touchdown passes.

Last season, Jumper passed for 1,741 yards and 14 touchdowns as Jonesboro reached the Class 6A quarterfinals.

"It's a huge loss for our team," Coleman said. "He was in his third year starting at quarterback for us. I thought he might have been playing his best football in the 21/2 games he played. You just hate to see it."

Jumper had 803 passing yards and 7 touchdowns this season for the Hurricane.

Jonesboro now turns to junior Rykar Acebo at quarterback.

Acebo played the second half Friday against Conway, completing 10 of 16 passes for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns as Jonesboro lost 49-28.

Coleman has confidence in Acebo, whose first start this season will be Sept. 25 at El Dorado in the 6A-East Conference opener for the Hurricane. Jonesboro is off this week.

"We've always thought so highly of Rykar," Coleman said. "We're going to go as normal as possible with him. He's that good of a player. Nothing changes for us. But we will talk to him about being smart with the football."

Jonesboro (1-2) has lost consecutive games to Cabot and Conway, both members of the 7A-Central Conference. Coleman said that playing a tough schedule helps his team see its strengths and weaknesses. But he wants the Hurricane to be sharper when conference play starts.

"We haven't played awful," Coleman said. "We've played really good football at times. But I want to see us play for all four quarters."

WYNNE

Swarming start

Wynne is 3-0, including victories over Class 6A members Marion and West Memphis.

Coach Van Paschal said the Yellowjackets are fortunate to perform on Friday nights this fall despite the coronavirus pandemic still circulating in the state.

"We're excited to be able to play," Paschal said. "We appreciate the governor's stance. It's not an easy thing with covid this season.

"Our kids have had a good attitude. Our season, it's so far, so good. You can't argue with 3-0."

One of Wynne's bright spots in 2020 has been a converted fullback.

The Yellowjackets moved Marterius Ross from fullback to quarterback this season in their triple-option offense. Ross had a touchdown pass in Wynne's 20-19 victory over Morrilton on Friday night at Yellowjacket Stadium in Wynne.

Paschal said that with the pandemic forcing schools to halt their offseason programs in March, it put Ross behind in learning the Yellowjackets' offense at the quarterback position, but that he's progressing as the season goes on.

"It hurt him when we shut down," Paschal said. "He's played catch-up ever since. He could have used those reps in the offseason, but he's done well for us."

Wynne is off this week and is preparing for its 5A-East Conference opener Sept. 25 at Brookland. Paschal said the open week is beneficial for the Yellowjackets.

"We haven't been in heavy contact this week," Paschal said. "We've had some dings and bruises. We'll go a little bit harder [today] and start preparing for Brookland on Monday."

LONOKE

Happy Jackrabbits

Lonoke Coach Harry Wright wasn't sure what to expect with the Jackrabbits as the 2020 season opened Aug. 28 against Carlisle.

Two games later, the Jackrabbits are 2-0 as they've outscored their opponents 102-27 in victories over Carlisle, 55-6, and Beebe, 47-21.

"We're controlling what we can control," Wright said. "Our focus every day is to get better and do the little things. Our defense, they've done a good job of forcing turnovers. They've opened up some eyes."

Lonoke faces its toughest test of the season Friday, as it travels to Newport, which is ranked No. 3 in the Arknasas Democrat-Gazette's Class 3A Super Six.

Newport is led by senior running back Tharon Davis, a North Alabama oral commitment who has 263 yards and 5 touchdowns this season.

"They're a great football program," Wright said. "They're by far the best team we've faced so far. They've got a D-I running back [Davis]. His playmaking ability makes him a D-I player. He can score from all over the field."

The Jackrabbits begin 4A-2 Conference play Sept. 25 against Heber Springs. A victory at Newport will make Lonoke 3-0, and while Wright hopes his team can win Friday, he said he has more important goals.

"Our ultimate goal is to win a conference title," Wright said. "We focus on ourselves to make ourselves a better team. I want to see how our kids handle a hostile environment in Newport, even though it will be a limited crowd. We have to limit the big plays."

BLYTHEVILLE

Long trip ahead

Blytheville was to have been at Riverview on Friday night in Searcy.

But covid-19 scuttled those plans as Riverview was forced to cancel because of a student testing positive for the virus..

Blytheville Coach Lance Stone needed a replacement to fill in for Friday's game. He saw that McGehee was looking for an opponent as well, with Crossett not able to play because of a positive case in its school.

Stone called his superintendent Bobby Ashley, who was formerly at McGehee as its superintendent before coming to Blytheville in 2018. Ashley set up Stone with McGehee Coach Marcus Haddock and the game was agreed to Monday.

"We made it happen quickly," Stone said. "We knew we had to get a game."

As far as Friday's travel plans from northeast Arkansas, Stone said the Chickasaws plan on leaving Blytheville about 9:30 a.m. and will stop along the almost four-hour trip to south Arkansas for lunch and a possible walk-through.

The Chickasaws (1-1) last played Sept. 4 at Osceola. Their first 4A-3 Conference game is Sept. 25 at Cave City. For Stone, a long layoff was not going to work for his team.

"It would have been 21 days without a game," Stone said. "That's not a good recipe for success."

STUTTGART

Ricebirds flying high

Stuttgart Coach Josh Price had a light moment when discussing his team's 2-0 start this season.

"It's the only positive of 2020 for us," Price joked.

The Ricebirds have defeated Star City and Warren to open the season.

In a 36-0 victory over Warren on Friday, Jaden Strange accounted for three touchdowns, including two rushing. Pate Kleinbeck threw two touchdown passes.

Price has been pleased with how the Ricebirds have performed.

"Our effort is good," Price said. "They've played so hard and fast. Very few of our kids go both ways. We've got 46 kids right now, which is up from 28 last year."

Stuttgart travels to DeWitt on Friday in a rivalry game featuring Arkansas County schools. The game was originally scheduled for Aug. 28, but DeWitt postponed the game because of heavy rainfall the day before from Hurricane Laura. DeWitt's stadium has a grass field.

DeWitt has won the past two matchups against the Ricebirds, so Price is hopeful for a victory Friday.

"We've lost to them the past two years," Price said. "These seniors would like to win this one. It's a big rivalry game."