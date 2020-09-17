Little Rock Southwest cancels 7A-Central Conference opener due to covid-19

The Little Rock Southwest football team has canceled its Sept. 25 7A-Central Conference opener against Conway because of covid-19.

The football program is shut down until Sept. 29 because a student tested positive for covid-19.

Little Rock School District spokesman Pamela Smith told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Thursday that at least 49 students are being quarantined after being determined as being in close-contact with the student, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Smith could not confirm how many football players were either quarantined or had tested positive, citing privacy laws.

Little Rock Southwest opened in August and is playing its first football season under veteran coach Daryl Patton. The Gryphons are off this week with their bye week after playing the first three weeks of nonconference play.