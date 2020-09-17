Man dies in North Little Rock house fire

The North Little Rock Fire Department is investigating a fire that claimed the life of a man in his mid-60s Thursday night, according to spokesman Lt. Dustin Free.

First responders were called at about 7 p.m. Thursday to the fire on the 3900 block of Orange Street, located about halfway between North Little Rock's Camp Robinson Road and John F. Kennedy Boulevard. A fire at the address ended up destroying about 25% of the building, Free said.

The man who died was wheelchair-bound, according to Free.

Investigators have not confirmed the cause of death or the cause of the fire. Free did say the fire does not appear suspicious.