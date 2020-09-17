Migrant-center claims prompt call for inquiry

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democrats demanded an investigation on Tuesday into claims by a nurse at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Georgia that detainees there have been denied basic medical care and possibly subjected to hysterectomies without their informed consent.

Dawn Wooten, a registered nurse who worked full-time at the Irwin County Detention Center until July, outlined her allegations in a complaint filed Monday to the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General by a coalition of advocacy groups.

"If true, the appalling conditions described in the whistleblower complaint -- including allegations of mass hysterectomies being performed on vulnerable immigrant women -- are a staggering abuse of human rights," Pelosi said in a statement. "The DHS Inspector General must immediately investigate the allegations detailed in this complaint."

Immigration officials on Tuesday promised to cooperate with an investigation, but denied that widespread hysterectomies were performed at Irwin. According to the agency, just two such procedures have been performed on detainees there since 2018.

"The accusations will be fully investigated by an independent office, however, ICE vehemently disputes the implication that detainees are used for experimental medical procedures," said Ada Rivera, medical director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Health Service Corps, in a statement. "To be clear, medical care decisions concerning detainees are made by medical personnel, not by law enforcement personnel. Detainees are afforded informed consent, and a medical procedure like a hysterectomy would never be performed against a detainee's will."

In her complaint, Wooten said that she and other nurses had noticed female detainees getting hysterectomies at an improbable rate, and worried that the women didn't understand what procedure they were receiving, as most medical staff members don't speak Spanish.

"These immigrant women, I don't think they really, totally, all the way understand this is what's going to happen depending on who explains it to them," she said in the complaint.

The report did not detail any detainees who said they had received a hysterectomy against their will; one woman anonymously quoted in the complaint said that she was scheduled for the procedure without her consent but that it was canceled when she tested positive for the coronavirus.

Priyanka Bhatt, staff attorney at Project South, acknowledged to The Washington Post that she did not speak to any women who had a forced sterilization, and said she included the allegations in the report with the intention of triggering an investigation into whether the claims were true.

"I didn't speak to anyone who had one," Bhatt said. "But the things we have heard are concerning, and we need to find out more information."

She added, "When investigating human-rights abuses, we conduct extensive interviews with immigrants, and our job is to report what they tell us."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement declined on Monday to comment in more detail on the broader allegations in the complaint, which also alleges widespread failures to adhere to covid-19 safety policies at Irwin. But the agency did cast doubt about its use of anonymous testimony from detainees and former detainees to bolster Wooten's claims.

"In general, anonymous, unproven allegations, made without any fact-checkable specifics, should be treated with the appropriate skepticism they deserve," the agency said in a statement to the Post.