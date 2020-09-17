Zackrydz Rodzi, 20, a Malaysian student whose cellphone was stolen while he was sleeping, found the phone under a tree behind his house and said he was shocked when he discovered a series of selfies and videos taken on the phone by the culprit: a monkey.

Tracy Wimmer, a spokeswoman for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, said the state has fixed a “temporary error” on the ballot that listed President Donald Trump’s Republican running mate as Jeremy Cohen, who is the Libertarian Party candidate for vice president.

Archi Duenas, 34, a former manager of the gun store at the Los Angeles Police Academy, pleaded innocent to charges in the theft and sale of at least 21 guns from the private law enforcement store, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Dale LaPrade, 66, the former caretaker of a cemetery in Bridgeport, Conn., who was previously charged with felony interfering with a cemetery after police found bones strewn about and new graves placed over old ones, also is facing a larceny charge in the theft of more than $60,000 from the cemetery.

Mike Strain, the Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry commissioner, said three horses in two parishes have been diagnosed with Eastern equine encephalitis, and he urged owners to get their horses vaccinated against the often-fatal disease, which is spread by mosquitoes.

Jay Baker, a spokesman with the Cherokee County, Ga., sheriff’s office, said the agency has arrested a man who fled during a traffic stop, leaving behind a backpack containing methamphetamine and a winning lottery ticket worth $100.

Billy Medley, 24, of Macks Creek, Mo., was sentenced to 48 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and other crimes in the killing of a couple who confronted Medley and another man as they were stealing the couple’s truck.

Pasquale Salas, 26, a former deputy with the Matagorda County, Texas, sheriff ’s office, was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for sexually exploiting young girls from Massachusetts whom he met online, federal prosecutors said.

William Truly, the mayor of Canton, Miss., who vetoed the opening of the town’s biannual flea market over coronavirus concerns, was overruled unanimously by the town’s Board of Aldermen, which is working on a safety plan for the event.