Police: Shootings injure 2 in Little Rock

by Josh Snyder | Today at 1:37 p.m.
Two people were injured following separate shootings in Little Rock, according to police reports released Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a shooting call at about 12:40 a.m. at 6902 W. 34th St. on Thursday discovered a 19-year-old man had been shot and wounded, according to a Little Rock police report. The man, Kareem Fudal of Little Rock, told police he had been shot while walking, though he didn’t say where it happened, the report states.

Police said Fudal was taken to Baptist Health for treatment of a gunshot wound in his upper right thigh. The injury wasn’t considered life-threatening, according to the report.

On Wednesday morning a 40-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot multiple times, a second report states.

While responding to a shooting call at 2517 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, officers found Andre Alexander of Little Rock behind a home, lying on his side and suffering from gunshot wounds in his leg and back, police said.

According to authorities, medics transported Alexander to UAMS Medical Center for treatment of major injuries.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of either report.

