Romney rips GOP probe of Biden son

WASHINGTON -- Republican Sen. Mitt Romney is sharply criticizing an investigation by his own party into Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son, saying it's "not the legitimate role of government" to try and damage political opponents.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, has said the committee will issue a report before the Nov. 3 election on Hunter Biden's activities in Ukraine. Johnson, a close ally of President Donald Trump, is leading the investigation into Burisma, a gas company in Ukraine that paid Hunter Biden to serve as a board member while Joe Biden was vice president to President Barack Obama.

Most Republican senators have been on board with Johnson's inquiry. But Romney, a frequent Trump critic, has repeatedly made clear he has concerns about politicizing the committee's work.

The Utah lawmaker, who was the 2012 Republican presidential candidate, had his strongest words yet for what he called the "Biden-Burisma" investigation at a committee meeting Wednesday, saying that the inquiry from the "outset had the earmarks of a political exercise."

Romney added: "Obviously, it is the province of campaigns and political parties' opposition research, the media, to carry out political endeavors, to learn about or dust up one's opponent. But it's not the legitimate role of government or Congress, or for taxpayer expense to be used in an effort to damage political opponents."

Johnson did not respond to the comments during the meeting. But he had earlier withdrawn from the meeting's agenda a vote to authorize an additional subpoena, a move that Romney praised.

A committee aide said that the subpoena was withdrawn because the witness, Bridget Brink, the U.S. ambassador to Slovakia, had agreed to testify voluntarily. The aide was not authorized to publicly discuss committee work taking place in private and spoke on condition of anonymity.