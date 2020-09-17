Two compete for Rogers City Council spot

April Legere (left) and incumbent Jerry Carmichael (right) are competing to represent Ward 3, the southwest part of Rogers, on the City Council.

ROGERS -- Incumbent Jerry Carmichael and April Legere are competing to represent Ward 3, the southwest part of the city, on the City Council.

The position is nonpartisan. Council members meet twice a month and earn $1,050 monthly regardless of attendance.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette emailed the same questions to the candidates. Their responses are below.

QUESTION: Council members are often faced with considering new developments in neighborhoods where the residents do not want the project. What will factor into your decision if a developer wants to build a multifamily development, business or other project in an area where residents oppose the development?

JERRY CARMICHAEL: My due diligence process starts with a thorough review of the applicant request and information packet provided to the Planning Commission, review current applicable codes pertaining to the request, current zoning, surrounding zoning and comprehensive growth map.

If needed, will go out to the property in question and survey the surrounding properties and potential obvious impact if any.

I attend each Planning Commission meeting to hear the applicant or representative presentation, discussion by Planning Commission members and/or committee action. This provides me with firsthand knowledge of the request and pertinent details. The public hearings process also provides firsthand knowledge of what neighbor concerns and issues to consider regarding the request.

If I need additional information or have questions, will contact the Community Development Department.

APRIL LEGERE: As an elected member, it is incumbent upon the position that the voice of the constituent is heard. Often times, the lack of total vision or strategy is not known in order to realize the benefit of the development. By taking a step back and sharing the vision of the city, specifically, the neighborhood in question, it opens the door to dialogue to understand the end result.

If that does not align with the concerns of the residents, then further discussion must be had, as Rogers is our city, not that of a developer.

QUESTION: Rogers may not have as much sales tax revenue because of the covid-19 pandemic. What city departments and/or projects do you think the city should prioritize when it comes to funding, and which ones are your lowest priorities?

APRIL LEGERE: There are multiple city departments, all with key roles in keeping the city of Rogers safe, inclusive and welcoming.

Based upon the city strategy, essential services should be determined by a thoughtful, future facing approach. As with any responsible, budgeted organization, we must first focus on the mandatory services before addressing the elective services.

That does not deem one department less important than another; it proves the city to be fiscally responsible.

JERRY CARMICHAEL: The City of Rogers is in a good position with reserve funds to mitigate reasonable revenue variances as we are currently experiencing. Reserves do not just happen, rather occur over time with conservative revenue and expense budgeting.

The council approves the annual city budget in December, after meeting with each department to review every line item in detail to establish a set budget. This process includes category A and B item review.

It is the responsibility of the mayor and department leaders to manage the day to day operations of the city within the established budget. If the need arises to adjust a department budget during the year, the council Finance Committee and council will review and take the appropriate action based on the request.

All departments within our city are important and serve the citizens. Reduction in service levels by a department will be evaluated by the mayor based on the potential impact to our city, residents and employees. The council will take appropriation action, as necessary.

QUESTION: Should there be reforms in the Rogers Police Department? If so, please specify what should change, why and how the city can accomplish the reforms. If not, please explain why the department does not need any reforms.

JERRY CARMICHAEL: Chief Minor was appointed Rogers chief of police in 2015, after having served 21 years within the Rogers Police Department. Chief Minor is responsible for the day to day operations and all programming within RPD and reports directly to the mayor.

I will defer to his experience and knowledge of police standards to determine appropriate programming for the RPD. I would also refer all Rogers residents to review a June 15, 2020, letter in response to community questions regarding the Police Department operations and programming.

The responses were detailed and clearly show Chief Minor has the experience, knowledge and understanding of police business to lead the Rogers Police Department.

APRIL LEGERE: Police reform is a broad statement. It can mean many things. Most importantly, in my opinion it means to continuously review policy to ensure it is meeting the needs of the community.

I believe safe communities should be priority. When strong partnerships are built with the police department, social services and the community in conjunction with understanding of culture and diversity, cities thrive.

The City of Rogers is fortunate to have a chief who believes in community relations, focusing on training and development to protect and serve all.

QUESTION: Why should Rogers voters elect you? What will be your priorities if elected?

APRIL LEGERE: I am running for Rogers City Council because representation matters. Diversity comes in many forms: race, gender, education, thought.

As a bi-racial woman who identifies as Black, with leadership in the Air Force as a captain and now serving our communities by supporting the largest employer in the country as a thought leader in human resources, I believe that my experiences will help position our city for continued growth and success.

Thoughtful growth and representation is paramount for the future of our community to continue to thrive. I stand for community, culture and growth.

JERRY CARMICHAEL: I have lived in Rogers for 27 years and been actively involved in the community. I am fully vested in Rogers as my home and take serving on the council very seriously.

I care what happens in this community and will spend the time and energy to get informed on all issues that come before me and the council. I will ask questions, gather information, talk to residents and make sure I fully understand all aspects and potential impact on our people.