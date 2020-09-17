UA taps interim provost to take post permanently

Charles Robinson is shown in this 2016 file photo. Robinson, the top student affairs administrator at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, was named the university's top academic officer on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Charles Robinson has been named the top academic officer at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville effective immediately after serving in an interim role since July, the university announced Wednesday.

He is also continuing on as UA's top student-affairs leader, a position he's held since 2016.

Robinson, 54, is the first Black provost at UA.

"My feelings about being the first African American in this role at the university are mixed. I am grateful that my university is inclusive enough to allow for a person of color like me to occupy this extremely important position, but I am disappointed that it has taken so long for this historical moment to come," Robinson said in a statement to the Democrat-Gazette.

Robinson is among the first Black provosts at a Southeastern Conference university. The SEC Provosts group earlier this year in a statement described Robinson and William Tate, provost at the University of South Carolina, as the first Black members of the group.

A historian, Robinson joined the university as a faculty member in 1999 and has held various leadership roles on campus. Robinson began serving as interim provost with the departure of Jim Coleman, who arrived at UA in 2017 and left for a similar job at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro.

In July, Robinson was named to a 14-member UA System task force aiming to improve racial equity. The task force formed after hundreds of social media posts from students and alumni using the hashtag #BlackAtUARK described racially offensive and inappropriate remarks and behavior in various facets of campus life, including in the classroom.

"It is my hope that my success is at least in part an indication that the university is a place where students, faculty and staff regardless of ethnicity, gender or socio-economic condition can find real opportunity to learn, develop, grow and prosper," Robinson said. "I intend to do my part to make equal opportunity a reality for our entire campus community."

Robinson, as provost and executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, oversees the university's academic colleges and schools. Other units reporting to him include UA's libraries and also the university's enrollment services.

Asked about the pandemic, Robinson said "the most critical aspect of the job at this time is to ensure that students are receiving vital educational content through all of our modes of delivery in a safe environment."

The campus returned to in-person instruction this fall, though a majority of courses are being taught remotely. Robinson told faculty members last week he is teaching an in-person class "because I feel it is safe."

Robinson on Sept. 4 told students in a campus message that on-campus events -- but not classes -- would be temporarily suspended through Friday after a surge in covid-19 cases. He said on Wednesday that it's "important that the co-curricular development of students is being properly facilitated in the safest of ways."

UA Chancellor Joe Steinmetz in a campus message Wednesday cited a decline in active covid-19 cases and announced that on-campus events adhering to safety guidelines will be allowed to resume Monday.

In a statement, Steinmetz said that Robinson "has demonstrated the strengths and value in having a singular leader over these two critical yet intertwined areas" while serving as interim provost and UA's top student-affairs official.

"His joint oversight of the academic and student enterprises continues to serve us well as we emphasize the combination of curricular and co-curricular experiences along with health and wellness as part of a holistic approach to student success," Steinmetz said.

A full professor at UA, Robinson previously directed the university's African-American studies program. In 2013, Robinson was named vice chancellor for diversity affairs. UA, in announcing his newest appointment, said that since July he's led academic and student planning for the return to campus this fall. In-person instruction was suspended in March at UA and other colleges because of the pandemic.

Robinson said a goal is to "produce a more rounded and better prepared student graduate," and that he hopes to "empower our faculty and staff to maximize their potential to teach more effectively, produce more research and to create a better campus experience for everyone."

The previous provost, Coleman, earned a salary of $321,484, plus a $1,000 monthly car allowance, UA spokesman Mark Rushing said. Robinson is earning $320,000 in his new role and also getting a $1,000 monthly car allowance, Rushing said.

Robinson earned a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Houston, a master's degree in history from Rice University and a doctorate in history from the University of Houston.