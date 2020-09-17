UAPB to host judge online

Chief Judge Lavenski Smith speaks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs in this Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, file photo. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Janelle Jessen)

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will host a virtual program with Chief Judge Lavenski R. Smith of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

The judge will speak at 10:30 a.m. today in a virtual Constitution Day observance, which has been an annual event at UAPB. The event can be viewed live at YouTube.com/UAPBtelevision.

Topics will include the relevance of the U.S. Constitution to modern-day issues. The university’s Political Science Club, Student Government Association and the UAPB Royal Court are sponsoring the event, according to a news release.

A native of Hope, Smith is a life-long Arkansan. He graduated from Hope High School and earned his bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

Nominated to the Eighth Circuit by President George W. Bush in 2001 and commissioned in 2002, Smith has served as chief judge of the court since 2017, and he is the first Black jurist to hold this position in the Eighth Circuit.

Before joining the federal bench, Smith worked in private practice and public service. He also taught business law as an adjunct professor and later as a full-time assistant professor at John Brown University at Siloam Springs.

He was nominated by Bush on Sept. 4, 2001, to a seat vacated by Richard S. Arnold. Smith was confirmed by the Senate on July 15, 2002, and received commission on July 19, 2002, according to the Federal Judicial Center (https://www.fjc.gov/history/judges).

His professional career includes: law clerk in private practice, Arkansas, 1985-1987; staff attorney, Ozark Legal Services, 1987-1991; private practice, Springdale, Arkansas, 1991-1994; assistant professor, John Brown University, 1994-1996; regulatory liaison, Gov. Mike Huckabee, Arkansas, 1996-1997; Arkansas Public Service Commission, 1997-1999, 2001-2002; chairman, 1997-1999; commissioner, 2001-2002; associate justice, Arkansas Supreme Court, 1999-2000; member, Judicial Conference of the United States, 2017-present, according to the Federal Judicial Center.