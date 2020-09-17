Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

WNBA playoff glance

Today at 2:23 a.m.

WNBA Playoffs

All games played at Bradenton, Fla.

All times Central

(Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last)

First round (Single elimination)

Tuesday's games

(7) Connecticut 94, (6) Chicago 81

(5) Phoenix 85, (8) Washington 84

Second round (Single elimination)

Today's games

(5) Phoenix vs. (4) Minnesota, 6 p.m.

(7) Connecticut vs. (3) Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Semifinals (Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

(1) Las Vegas vs. TBD

SUNDAY Game One, noon or 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22 Game Two, 6 or 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24 Game Three, 6:30 or 8:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 27 Game Four, noon or 2 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 29 Game Five, 6 or 8 p.m.

(2) Seattle vs. TBD

SUNDAY Game One, noon or 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22 Game Two, 6 or 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24 Game Three, 6:30 or 8:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 27 Game Four, noon or 2 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 29 Game Five, 6 or 8 p.m.

Finals (Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Oct. 2 Game One, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4 Game Two, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6 Game Three, 6 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct 8 Game Four, 6 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct. 11 Game Five, 2 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT