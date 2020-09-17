WNBA playoff glance

WNBA Playoffs
All games played at Bradenton, Fla.
All times Central
(Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last)
First round (Single elimination)
Tuesday's games
(7) Connecticut 94, (6) Chicago 81
(5) Phoenix 85, (8) Washington 84
Second round (Single elimination)
Today's games
(5) Phoenix vs. (4) Minnesota, 6 p.m.
(7) Connecticut vs. (3) Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Semifinals (Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
(1) Las Vegas vs. TBD
SUNDAY Game One, noon or 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 22 Game Two, 6 or 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24 Game Three, 6:30 or 8:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 27 Game Four, noon or 2 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 29 Game Five, 6 or 8 p.m.
(2) Seattle vs. TBD
SUNDAY Game One, noon or 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 22 Game Two, 6 or 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24 Game Three, 6:30 or 8:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 27 Game Four, noon or 2 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 29 Game Five, 6 or 8 p.m.
Finals (Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
TBD vs. TBD
Friday, Oct. 2 Game One, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 4 Game Two, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 6 Game Three, 6 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct 8 Game Four, 6 p.m.
x-Sunday, Oct. 11 Game Five, 2 p.m.