Woman, 11-year-old girl die in Sebastian County collision, authorities say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 11:45 a.m.
Authorities released additional information about a 32-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl who died following a head-on crash in Sebastian County on Wednesday.

Rebecca Ann Everett was driving a Nissan Altima north in the 9400 block of Gap Road in Hackett when the crash happened at about 8 a.m., according to a preliminary report provided by state police. The Altima collided with a southbound Chevrolet pickup near the crest of a hill, the report states.

Everett, who was from Hackett, and an 11-year-old girl who was a passenger in her vehicle died at the scene of the wreck, according to the report and Sebastian County Coroner Kenny Hobbs.

Authorities said the driver of the pickup, a 60-year-old Hackett man, was injured and taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

