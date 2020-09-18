3 people wounded in Little Rock drive-by shooting, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred just after 4:45 p.m. that left multiple victims with gunshot wounds, according to a statement from police.

Three people were wounded at 5311 Mabelvale Pike, about 4 miles south of Interstate 630, and have been taken to the hospital for treatment, the statement said.

Drivers on Friday evening were told to expect delays in the area as investigators determine what happened, according to the statement.