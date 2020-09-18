Belarus leader: Closing border, troops on alert

Women wave Belarusian flags Thursday in Minsk, as they listen to President Alexander Lukashenko during a women’s forum. More photos at arkansasonline.com/918belarus/. (AP/TUT.by)

KYIV, Ukraine -- Belarus' president, beleaguered by six weeks of mass protests demanding his resignation, on Thursday announced that he was putting troops on high alert and closing the country's borders with Poland and Lithuania.

President Alexander Lukashenko's decision underlines his repeated claim that the wave of protests is driven by the West. He faces increasing criticism from the United States and the European Union.

Protests began after the Aug. 9 presidential election that official results say gave the authoritarian leader a sixth term in office. Opponents say the results were manipulated.

"We are forced to withdraw troops from the streets, put the army on high alert and close the state border on the west, primarily with Lithuania and Poland," Lukashenko said at a women's forum.

Lukashenko also said Belarus' border with Ukraine would be strengthened.

"I don't want my country to be at war. Moreover, I don't want Belarus and Poland, Lithuania to turn into a theater of military operations where our issues will not be resolved," he said. "Therefore, today in front of this hall of the most beautiful, advanced, patriotic people I want to appeal to the peoples of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine -- stop your crazy politicians, don't let war break out!"

He did not mention neighboring Latvia, which like Poland and Lithuania is a NATO member.

Earlier Thursday, the main opposition candidate in the disputed presidential election said activists are compiling a list of law enforcement officers who were reportedly involved in violence against protesters denouncing the results of the vote.

Nearly 7,000 people were detained, and hundreds were beaten by police during the first several days of postelection protests.

Lukashenko's main challenger in the election, former English teacher and political novice Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, said "we have been given the names of those who were beating and torturing people. We are preparing a list of officials and law enforcement officers who have taken part in lawless repressions."

Human rights groups are working with opposition activists to identify the officers and officials, Tsikhanouskaya said, adding that the list will be shared with the United States, the European Union and Russia.

The U.S. and the EU have criticized the presidential election as neither free nor fair, and urged Lukashenko to start talks with the opposition -- a call he has rejected. Washington and Brussels have been pondering sanctions against Belarusian officials over reported vote-rigging and the violent response to protests.

On Thursday, the European Parliament overwhelmingly passed a resolution rejecting the official election results and saying it would not recognize Lukashenko as the legitimate president once his current term expires Nov. 5.

Belarus' foreign ministry responded strongly, saying: "We are disappointed that the European Parliament, positioning itself as a serious, objective and democratic structure, could not find the political will to look beyond its nose, overcome one-sidedness and not become a hostage to conventional cliches."

Russia, Lukashenko's main ally and sponsor, has maintained staunch support for the Belarusian leader. Moscow announced this week that it would offer a new $1.5 billion loan to his government.

Information for this article was contributed by Vladimir Isachenkov, Jim Heintz and Monika Scislowska of The Associated Press.

