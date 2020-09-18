Biden updates allies on strategy to prevail in White House run

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks after participating in a coronavirus vaccine briefing with public health experts, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON -- Joe Biden joined Senate Democrats for a conference-call lunch Thursday, telling allies that he is taking nothing for granted in the race for the White House.

The 30-minute event was a homecoming of sorts for the former Delaware senator, now his party's presidential nominee. Yet it took place at a grave moment, with the covid-19 crisis and economic distress hanging over an election like no other. Biden fielded questions, particularly from senators facing reelection, about his strategy to win back the chamber and defeat President Donald Trump.

"You could tell he's really fired up and he's working hard and is going to be out there and be as much as he possibly can," said Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, who is seeking a new term.

Biden is on offense this week over the president's handling of the coronavirus crisis. He planned to be near Scranton, Pa., his boyhood hometown, later Thursday for a CNN town hall, after Trump's on ABC this week. The appearances have been considered tune-ups before the three presidential debates, the first of which is Sept. 29.

Late Thursday, Trump held a rally in rural Mosinee, Wis., as he tries to repeat his path to victory four years ago in Wisconsin. Trump's event took place largely outside an aircraft hangar at the Mosinee airport.

He called for a statute to ban burning the American flag in protest and criticized sports players and leagues for allowing demonstrations against racial inequality.

"We have enough politics, right," he said, joking that sometimes, "I can't watch me." He added of protests in sports, "People don't want to see it and the ratings are down."

Trump told supporters in Wisconsin: "We're launching a new pro-American lesson plan for students called 1776 Commission. We're going to teach our children the truth about America."

Trump also previewed aid to the region's farmers, saying $13 billion would begin flowing "starting next week" to help farmers, though he provided no additional details.

Trump's path to 270 Electoral College votes may well hinge on Wisconsin, and his campaign is investing tens of millions of dollars on advertising and get-out-the-vote efforts in the state.

On the private call earlier in the day, Biden did not take on Trump directly, but outlined what's at stake.

"Mark my words -- if I'm president, I'll always level with the American people, and I'll always tell the truth," Biden said in a statement.

"He just said, 'You know what we're up against. You know why this is so important,'" said Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., a party leader who organized the event.

Biden's message, said, Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., was clear: "They're ready."

Biden's campaign team has come under scrutiny in recent days over its outreach efforts, particularly for what some see as short shrift with Hispanic voters. At the same time, Democrats have mixed views over the party's get-out-the-vote effort that largely bypasses traditional door knocking to avoid health risks during the pandemic, instead relying on virtual outreach.

Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris scheduled an event in Philadelphia on Thursday with Hispanic leaders and elected officials.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said he encouraged Biden to remind workers how much he has been on their side during his many years in government.

"I've said Joe, people need to know that you recognize the dignity of the work, the people that have built this country," Manchin told reporters. "They need to know that you fought for their pensions, you fought for their health care... and you're not gonna leave them behind."

At first senators were told there would be no questions, Manchin said, but Biden intervened. "Truly the Joe Biden we know," Manchin said.

Biden told senators he is making a play for "every state."

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Will Weissert, Darlene Superville and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press.

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., replaces his face mask after speaking during a news conference about COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)