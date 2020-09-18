Sections
Boyd lone Hogs on All-SEC team

by Tom Murphy | Today at 2:25 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas tailback Rakeem Boyd was selected to the preseason All-SEC second team chosen by league coaches and released Thursday.

Boyd, a senior from Houston, was the lone Razorback among the 90 players chosen among the three teams. He rushed for 1,133 yards last season and ranked second in rushing yardage per game among returning SEC running backs with 94.4, behind only Mississippi State's Kylin Hill, who averaged 103.9.

Hill and Alabama's Najee Harris were the first-team selections by league coaches, while Boyd and Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller were second-team choices. The third-team running backs were Missouri's Larry Rountree and Ole Miss' Jerrion Ealy.

Preseason SEC favorite Alabama led the way with 11 selections on the three teams, while Georgia had 10, and Florida, LSU and Texas A&M followed with eight selections each. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.

Arkansas will host No. 4 Georgia in the season opener for both teams Sept. 26.

