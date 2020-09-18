Browns survive Bengals, Burrow

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield found Odell Beckham Jr. and maybe some of his missing swagger.

Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for two scores and 124 yards and the Cleveland Browns gave Coach Kevin Stefanski his first NFL victory Thursday night by beating the Cincinnati Bengals 35-30 on the NFL’s 100th birthday.

Mayfield connected with Odell Beckham Jr.on a 43-yard scoring pass in the first half as the Browns (1-1) rebounded from an atrocious performance on Sunday in Baltimore, where they were roughed up 38-6 by the Ravens and looked mostly inept in Stefanski’s debut.

“We’re not going to ride the wave,” Stefanski said. “We don’t look behind or look ahead.”

Things went much more smoothly for May-field and Cleveland’s offense against the Bengals (0-2) and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, who threw three TD passes and showed incredible poise in just his second game.

Burrow’s third TD pass — a 9-yarder to Tyler Boyd with 43 seconds left — pulled the Bengals within five, but the Browns recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.

Mayfield made it a priority to get the ball early to Beckham, who had only three catches for 22 yards in the opener. Beckham finished with four catches for 74 yards.

Mayfield completed 16 of 23 passes for 219 yards with an interception. But he spread the ball to eight different receivers, and the Browns racked up 215 yards rushing.

“You always want to get the ball in playmakers’ hands early, so those guys are in it,” Mayfield said. “I thought we made the most of our playmakers’ abilities. I’m surrounded by talent. I want to get the ball in their hands.”

Chubb and Kareem Hunt were a potent 1-2 punch for Cleveland. Hunt had a TD catch, ran for a score and rushed for 86 yards.

“They’re two talented backs that compliment each other and push each other,” Stefanski said. “We’re gonna look for ways to get those guys to rock.”

Burrow finished 37 of 61 for 316 yards. He was sacked three times, and had an unfortunate moment when he tried to call timeout and had the ball snapped past him. But the reigning Heisman Trophy winner matched Mayfield pass for pass and showed why the Bengals believe he can turn them around.

“The hype is real with Joe,” Mayfield said. “Obviously, that team loves him. They follow him and he leads them.”

Burrow’s attempts were the second-most in history for a rookie. Only Carolina’s Chris Weinke (63) threw more in a game as a rookie.

“Losing isn’t very fun,” said Burrow, who led LSU to a national title last season. “This might be the only time I’ve lost two games in a row. It doesn’t feel very good. … Losing is unacceptable to me.”

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., right, celebrates with running back Kareem Hunt after Beckham's touchdown during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a 23-yard touchdown pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns fans watch during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) celebrates with teammates after touchdown during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

The Cleveland Browns line up arm-in-arm before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)