DT Wright, QB Rogers shine in teams' victories

University of Arkansas defensive tackle commitment Solomon Wright has recorded 215 tackles the past two seasons, but his game last week might of been his best yet.

Wright, 6-1, 280 pounds, of Vian, Okla., had 10 tackles and 4 tackles for loss to help the Class 2A Wolverines defeat Class 4A John Marshall 32-28. Coach Gary Willis said Wright usually plays nose guard but was moved outside last week.

"Our defensive coordinator thought it might of been the best game he's seen him play," Willis said. "The other night we bumped him out and let him play some defensive end. Coming from the backside defensive end spot he chased down their tailback a time or two."

In two games this season, Wright has 18 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, a sack and a recovered fumble. In the previous two seasons, he had 82 tackles for loss and 25 sacks.

"I've coached 22 years and been around football all of my life, Solomon is as good as anybody I've seen in 22 years at any school, not just ours," Willis said.

Razorbacks quarterback commitment Landon Rogers, 6-5, 210, rushed 17 times for 145 yards and 3 touchdowns in Little Rock Parkview's 41-13 victory over White Hall last week. The game was tied at 13-13 at the half.

"Landon took the team on his back the second half against White Hall," Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said. "He is a very strong player from top to bottom. One of the strongest and toughest players I've coached in 24 years."

Rogers also completed 7 of 13 passes for 55 yards while having several of his attempts dropped.