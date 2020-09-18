High school football schedule
All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Subject to change.
THURSDAY'S GAME
Lake Hamilton 38, Hot Springs 28
TODAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A
LR Catholic at Benton
Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian at Bryant
Fort Smith Northside at Moore, Okla.
West Memphis at North Little Rock
Alma at Rogers Heritage
Bentonville at Shawnee (Kan.) Mill Valley
Rogers at Springfield (Mo.) Central
CLASS 6A
Choctaw, Okla., at Greenwood
Sheridan at Jacksonville
Pine Bluff at LR Parkview
El Dorado at Magnolia
Batesville at Mountain Home
Russellville at Vilonia
CLASS 5A
Watson Chapel at Camden Fairview
De Queen at Centerpoint
Helena-West Helena at Forrest City
Hot Springs Lakeside at Malvern
Trumann at Paragould
Clarksville at Pottsville
Hope at Prescott
Life Christian (Va.) at Pulaski Academy
Brookland at Rivercrest
Warren at Texarkana
Bald Knob at Valley View
CLASS 4A
Glen Rose at Benton Harmony Grove
Greenland at Berryville
Mena at Booneville
Lamar at Carlisle
Ozark at Charleston
Dardanelle at Clinton
Monticello at Fordyce
Star City at Hampton
Dover at Heber Springs
Blytheville at McGehee
Lonoke at Newport
Shiloh Christian at Sand Springs, Okla.
Prairie Grove at Stilwell, Okla.
Atkins at Waldron
CLASS 3A
Marvell at Baptist Prep
Harding Academy at Camden Harmony Grove
Perryville at Conway Christian
Salem at Corning
Barton at Cross County
Jessieville at Dierks
Strong at Drew Central
Horatio at Foreman
Danville at Hector
Lavaca at Johnson County Westside
Piggott at Marked Tree
England at Melbourne
Mountain View at Quitman
CLASS 2A
Yellville-Summit at Cedar Ridge
Magazine at Cutter Morning Star
Des Arc at Earle
Clarendon at East Poinsett County
Junction City at Haynesville, La.
Gordon at Mineral Springs
Bearden at Mount Ida
Magnet Cove at Parkers Chapel
Murfreesboro at Poyen
High school coaches
CALL US
Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night this fall. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Thursday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays.
Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@adgnewsroom.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.