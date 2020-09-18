High school football schedule

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY'S GAME

Lake Hamilton 38, Hot Springs 28

TODAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

LR Catholic at Benton

Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian at Bryant

Fort Smith Northside at Moore, Okla.

West Memphis at North Little Rock

Alma at Rogers Heritage

Bentonville at Shawnee (Kan.) Mill Valley

Rogers at Springfield (Mo.) Central

CLASS 6A

Choctaw, Okla., at Greenwood

Sheridan at Jacksonville

Pine Bluff at LR Parkview

El Dorado at Magnolia

Batesville at Mountain Home

Russellville at Vilonia

CLASS 5A

Watson Chapel at Camden Fairview

De Queen at Centerpoint

Helena-West Helena at Forrest City

Hot Springs Lakeside at Malvern

Trumann at Paragould

Clarksville at Pottsville

Hope at Prescott

Life Christian (Va.) at Pulaski Academy

Brookland at Rivercrest

Warren at Texarkana

Bald Knob at Valley View

CLASS 4A

Glen Rose at Benton Harmony Grove

Greenland at Berryville

Mena at Booneville

Lamar at Carlisle

Ozark at Charleston

Dardanelle at Clinton

Monticello at Fordyce

Star City at Hampton

Dover at Heber Springs

Blytheville at McGehee

Lonoke at Newport

Shiloh Christian at Sand Springs, Okla.

Prairie Grove at Stilwell, Okla.

Atkins at Waldron

CLASS 3A

Marvell at Baptist Prep

Harding Academy at Camden Harmony Grove

Perryville at Conway Christian

Salem at Corning

Barton at Cross County

Jessieville at Dierks

Strong at Drew Central

Horatio at Foreman

Danville at Hector

Lavaca at Johnson County Westside

Piggott at Marked Tree

England at Melbourne

Mountain View at Quitman

CLASS 2A

Yellville-Summit at Cedar Ridge

Magazine at Cutter Morning Star

Des Arc at Earle

Clarendon at East Poinsett County

Junction City at Haynesville, La.

Gordon at Mineral Springs

Bearden at Mount Ida

Magnet Cove at Parkers Chapel

Murfreesboro at Poyen

