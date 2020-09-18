• Cynthia Elizabeth Tarrago Diaz, 41, a former member of Paraguay's congress, and her husband, Raimunda Va, 45, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering in a drug-trafficking scheme, U.S. authorities said.

• Amy Locane, a former "Melrose Place" actress who has served about a year of a five-year prison sentence for a fatal 2010 drunken-driving crash in New Jersey, was sentenced to eight years in the case after a judge agreed with prosecutors that her initial sentence was too light.

• Keith Carver, chancellor of the University of Tennessee, Martin, is in quarantine after having close contact with a covid-19 patient, and will work from home, the school announced.

• James Clyburn, a Democratic congressman from South Carolina, condemned remarks by U.S. Attorney General William Barr comparing coronavirus lockdown orders to slavery, saying "slavery was not about saving lives, it was about devaluing lives."

• Tobias Guelich, a spokesman for a court in Bonn, Germany, said a 48-year-old man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for a bayonet attack against a woman but avoided a longer sentence when he proposed marriage to her in court and she accepted, then refused to testify against him.

• Kinga Duda, 25, a lawyer, was named an unpaid adviser on social issues by her father, Poland President Andrezej Duda, raising allegations of nepotism by the president's critics who dubbed her "Poland's Ivanka Trump."

• Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma's Republican governor, said he will not issue a statewide mask mandate, despite a recommendation from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, saying he doesn't think the order would be enforceable.

• Taro Kono, Japan's new defense minister, issued instructions to Self Defense Force personnel who encounter UFOs in Japanese airspace, saying they should take as many photographs as possible and keep records.

• Brett Stimac, 41, of Brainerd, Minn., pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of wildlife trafficking and trespassing on Indian land for shooting a 700-pound black bear on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in Minnesota and removing its head for a trophy, but his attorney said Stimac originally lied about shooting the bear because the animal was already dead when his client found it.