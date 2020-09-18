Little Rock police seek suspect in theft, injury of dog

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police are looking for a man who, they say, took a dog from his owner’s yard in Little Rock on Sept. 11, according to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department.

The victim’s miniature poodle, Vino, was located Friday with noticeable injuries, including a broken leg for which he was being treated Friday, the tweet said.

Department authorities are searching for Tyler Brown in connection with the case.

The dog was apparently taken from a home on Mountain Drive, about a mile east of the Rodney Parham Road exit off Interstate 430. The owner had let the dog into the yard for 15 minutes at about 6 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Police reviewed footage of a nearby food delivery that occurred at the same time and could tell the dog had been stolen, the Police Department release said.

The victim later contacted police, who said Brown had stolen the dog and was trying to obtain a reward for his return.

Brown is wanted on theft by receiving and has pending charges for Vino's injuries.