Man dies in apparent boating accident on White River, authorities say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:13 a.m.
The body of a 75-year-old Kansas man was recovered from the White River on Thursday night in Baxter County after an apparent boating accident.

According to a release from the Baxter County sheriff’s office, authorities and rescuers responded around 5:45 p.m. to a report of a boating accident near Buford Spur with one person in the water.

The missing man’s son told deputies they put the boat in near Buford Spur, but his father, Richard Carpenter, could not start the motor because of a rope stuck in the propeller. He tried to start the trolling motor, but the strong current swept the boat away, his son told authorities.

Rescuers discovered the boat with a rope in the motor just south of Crooked Creek, according to the release, and Carpenter’s body about 50 yards away.

Authorities said Carpenter was dead when rescuers found him shortly after 7:15 p.m., and the county coroner took possession of his body.

