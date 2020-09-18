Meth nets Rogers man federal time

Shawn Schuckman
FAYETTEVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced Thursday to federal prison for drug possession.
Shawn Schuckman, 45, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Agents with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's Fayetteville office identified Schuckman as a distributor of methamphetamine, according to court records.
Schuckman was arrested in January. Investigators seized about 47 ounces of methamphetamine from Schuckman's hotel room, from the road where he had thrown it out the window during a pursuit, from his vehicle and from his person.
A federal grand jury indicted Schuckman in March, and he entered a guilty plea in June.
