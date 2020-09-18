Migrants wearing life jackets swim toward shore Thursday off the coast of Palermo, Italy, in this image taken from video. (AP/Open Arms)

Migrants grow impatient, jump off ship

MILAN -- More than 70 migrants on a rescue ship awaiting permission to dock in southern Italy jumped into the sea Thursday and were picked up by Italian authorities off Palermo, a Spanish humanitarian group said.

The group's ship, which is also called Open Arms, had been carrying some 280 migrants and refugees rescued last week in the central Mediterranean as they tried to reach European shores in flimsy boats. Video showed the migrants who jumped wearing life jackets.

Ten of the Open Arms migrants had also needed to be rescued Wednesday after they jumped into the sea off Sicily's southern coast, when they were informed that nearby Malta had refused them entry, the humanitarian group said. The ship then headed for Palermo, on Sicily's northern coast, where it awaited instructions on where to disembark its passengers.

On Monday, Italy allowed 27 migrants who had spent some 40 days aboard a Danish tanker to be taken to land aboard an Italian humanitarian rescue ship. The tanker had rescued them from the central Mediterranean after their vessel sank.

Humanitarian groups complain that the European Union is abandoning migrants making the dangerous sea crossing from North Africa.

Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo, said Thursday that his small island nation is unable to take in any more migrants and refugees.

U.S. Patriot missiles arrive in Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania -- Romania's armed forces received their first shipment of U.S. Patriot surface-to-air missiles Thursday, part of efforts to upgrade the country's military capabilities.

The missiles made by defense contractor Raytheon, as well as recent purchases of F-16 fighter jets, are also part of Romania's pledge to gradually increase military spending to 2% of GDP by 2024, the minimum level demanded for NATO members. In 2018, President Donald Trump called on NATO members to increase defense spending to 4% of GDP.

Romania's prime minister said the missiles made the country safer.

"The strategic partnership between the U.S. and Romania is further materialized in a military and economic relationship that is beneficial to Romania," Ludovic Orban said.

Since 2016, Romania has hosted a U.S. ballistic missile system at the Deveselu military base, in the country's south.

Russia has criticized the deployment of the defense system, but Washington says it is needed to ensure the safety of NATO members from potential attacks by Iran.

10-nation drive disrupts drug network

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- A meticulously coordinated police operation in 10 countries has smashed an ethnic Albanian-organized crime syndicate that smuggled cocaine from South America into Europe and led to the arrest of 20 suspects, the EU's police agency announced Thursday.

The gang, known as Kompania Bello, was one of Europe's most active cocaine-trafficking networks, according to Europol, which helped coordinate a series of raids by hundreds of police officers Tuesday that led to the arrests in a five-year Italian-led investigation.

The gang is unusual in the giant international drug trade in that it controlled every aspect of the supply chain -- from arranging drug shipments from South America to distributing it throughout Europe, said Jari Liukku, head of Europol's European Serious and Organized Crime Center.

The gang even stamped its own logo -- and the logos of other crime groups it imported drugs for -- on blocks of cocaine that were transported to Europe and often distributed using cars with concealed compartments to hide the drugs and illicit cash. It used Chinese-organized criminals to help launder the proceeds via an underground transfer system.

Prosecutor Giulio Monferini in Italy said the gang imported enormous quantities of cocaine financed by "important groups of drug traffickers" all over Europe.

ISIS group claims killings in Niger park

BAMAKO, Mali -- The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for killing six French aid workers, their driver and a local guide in a wildlife park in Niger last month.

The Islamic State group said in its al-Naba newsletter published Thursday that a security detachment carried out a "blitz attack with firearms" in the Koure area southwest of Niger's capital, Niamey.

It also published a photo of two of the hostages still alive.

The Aug. 9 attack shocked many who thought the region near the capital was not as dangerous as other parts of the West African nation. Islamic State in the Greater Sahara has been carrying out attacks in recent years in Niger and the tri-border region with Mali and Burkina Faso.

The French government has warned citizens against traveling outside Niamey as extremists linked to Boko Haram, the Islamic State group and al-Qaida carry out attacks across the country. Niger also borders Chad, Nigeria and Libya.

Violence by fighters linked to the ISIS group and al-Qaida is on the rise in the vast Sahel region south of the Sahara desert.