North Little Rock schools sign Pilewski as incoming superintendent

The North Little Rock School Board agreed to contract terms with the next superintendent of the 8,000-student district.

School Board President Dorothy Williams on Thursday signed the contract after the board met in executive session, completing the hiring of Gregory Pilewski.

Pilewski was deputy superintendent of Queen Anne's County School District in Maryland when he was offered the job last month. He is expected to take over the new position at the end of the semester.

The other finalists were Keith McGee, interim superintendent of the North Little Rock School District, and John Tharpe, executive director of Hamilton County Schools in Tennessee.

The finalists did live interviews with the public using the Zoom online platform, with board members receiving public input before making their decision.

Williams and School Board members Natalie Wankum, Lizbeth Huggins, Cindy Temple and Sandi Campbell all voted in favor of Pilewski. Board member Tracy Steele was the lone no vote.

Board member Rochelle Redus wasn't allowed to vote because she had missed a previous meeting regarding the candidates.