Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Ashley Nicole Bastion, 34, of 15 Gore Lane in Bella Vista was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Bastion was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Lonnie Blessing, 43, of 10101 N. Spring Valley in Gravette was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Blessing was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Christopher Robins Lombardo, 25, of 321 Violet St. in Centerton was arrested Monday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Lombardo was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Kenneth Raymond Peterson, 65, of 10163 Grambling Road in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with registered offender prohibited from entering water park owned or operated by a local government. Peterson was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Farmington

• Jagger Burns, 19, of 42 Rainsong St. in Farmington was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering, fleeing and endangering the welfare of a minor. Burns was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Fayetteville

• Ricky Pack, 43, of 3521 Old Farmington Road in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Pack was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Chad Blaswich, 35, of 2404 S. 12th St. in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery. Blaswich was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Springdale

• Christopher Gonzalez, 37, of 71 Bois D Arc St. in Farmington was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gonzalez was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Christian Escobar, 19, of 1050 N. Britt St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Escobar was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

University of Arkansas Police

• William Woodall, 34, of 2130 N. Chestnut Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons and theft by receiving. Woodall was being held Thursday in the the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Keuante Morman, 18, of 314 Tanzanite Trail in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft by receiving. Morman was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.