Overall top 10 capsules

Pulaski Academy wide receiver Cooper White (shown with the ball) has a state-high 316 yards along with four touchdowns and will help lead the No. 9 Bruins against Life Academy out of Virginia tonight. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

NO. 1 BRYANT VS. CEDAR HILL (TEXAS) TRINITY CHRISTIAN

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Hornet Stadium, Bryant

COACHES Bryant: Buck James; Trinity Christian: Andre Hart

RECORDS Bryant 2-0; Trinity Christian 3-1

NOTEWORTHY Bryant and Trinity Christian agreed to play for this season, with the only game in Bryant. ... The Hornets own the state's longest current winning streak at 19 games. ... Trinity Christian is led by QB Shedeur Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders. Sanders has orally committed to Florida Atlantic. ... This is Trinity Christian's second game outside its state this season, winning at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic 49-14 on Aug. 29 on ESPN.

NO. 2 NORTH LITTLE ROCK VS. WEST MEMPHIS

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Charging Wildcat Stadium, North Little Rock

COACHES North Little Rock: J.R. Eldridge; West Memphis: Robert Hooks

RECORDS North Little Rock 2-0; West Memphis 1-1

NOTEWORTHY Senior RB Fredrick O'Donald leads North Little Rock with 333 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2 games. ... The Charging Wildcats are in the middle of a three-game homestand, which includes their 7A-Central Conference opener against Little Rock Central on Sept. 25. ... Hooks is in his first season at West Memphis after spending three seasons at Osceola. .. The Blue Devils were off last week and have defeated Little Rock Southwest while losing to Wynne.

NO. 3 BENTONVILLE AT SHAWNEE (KAN.) MILL VALLEY

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Mill Valley Football Field, Shawnee, Kan.

COACHES Bentonville: Jody Grant; Mill Valley: Joel Applebee

RECORDS Bentonville 2-0; Mill Valley 2-0

NOTEWORTHY The coronavirus pandemic affected both Bentonville and Mill Valley's schedules, so the two schools scheduled each other in August. ... Bentonville is making its second trip north out of state in as many weeks. The Tigers won at Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst last Friday. ... Mill Valley won the Kansas Class 5A state championship in 2019.

NO. 5 BENTON VS. LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Panther Football Stadium, Benton

COACHES Benton: Brad Harris; Little Rock Catholic: John Fogleman

RECORDS Benton 1-1; Little Rock Catholic 1-1

NOTEWORTHY Benton rebounded from its season-opening loss to Bryant and rolled past Little Rock Southwest 44-6 last Friday. ... This is Benton's home opener. ... Little Rock Catholic earned its first victory against Sylvan Hills, 38-28, on Sept. 4, and took last week off. ... The Rockets' nonconference schedule features three Class 6A teams -- Jonesboro, Sylvan Hills and Benton.

NO. 8 GREENWOOD VS. CHOCTAW, OKLA.

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Smith-Robinson Stadium, Greenwood

COACHES Greenwood: Chris Young: Choctaw, Okla.: Jake Corbin

RECORDS Greenwood: 2-0; Choctaw 1-1

NOTEWORTHY Greenwood dominated Springdale Har-Ber in a 33-0 victory last Friday. .. The Bulldogs have not allowed a touchdown in two games this season, and they've outscored opponents 75-3. ... Choctaw is playing its third Arkansas opponent this season. Choctaw earned a 28-10 victory over Van Buren a week ago, one week after losing at Springdale 46-18.

NO. 9 PULASKI ACADEMY VS. LIFE CHRISTIAN (VA.)

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Joe B. Hatcher Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES Pulaski Academy: Kevin Kelley

RECORDS Pulaski Academy 2-0; Life Academy 0-0

NOTEWORTHY Pulaski Academy wide receivers Cooper White and Jalyn Witcher lead the state in receiving yards this season. White has a state-high 316 yards along with 4 touchdowns, while Witcher is at 313 yards and 5 scores. ... The Bruins were originally scheduled to host Evangel Christian, but Evangel canceled its out-of-state games because of Louisiana's covid-19 regulations. ... Life Academy is playing a four-game schedule. The private school is playing despite public schools in Virginia not playing this fall.

OTHER TOP 10 TEAMS

No. 4 Bentonville West, No. 6 Cabot and No. 7 Conway are off this week. No. 10 Lake Hamilton played Hot Springs on Thursday night.