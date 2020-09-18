Prosecutors decline charges against West Fork woman

FAYETTEVILLE -- Criminal charges won't be filed against a West Fork woman who was arrested in August in connection with an alleged plot to kill her husband.

Washington County prosecutors say the case has been closed. Candace Taylor, deputy prosecutor, said charges weren't filed in the case because there was insufficient evidence.

Ashley Johnson, 28, of 12812 Parker Branch Road, was arrested Aug. 2 in connection with criminal conspiracy by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Johnson told police she and her boyfriend planned to kill her husband, James Johnson, and run away together, according to a report from the Sheriff's Office.