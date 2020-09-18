State's virus case count rises by 871

​​​​​Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose by 871 on Friday, the third-straight day of increases of more than 800 cases.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by seven, to 1,173.

According to the state's online dashboard of coronavirus information, the increase in the case count included 724 infections confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests and 147 probable cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's total case count rose to 74,082, including 72,338 confirmed cases and 1,744 probable ones.

All of the seven new deaths were among confirmed cases, bringing the count of deaths among confirmed cases to 1,025.

Despite the increase in the overall case count, the number of confirmed or probable cases that were considered active rose by just 58, to 6,158, due to the deaths and 806 who were newly classified as having recovered.

The increase on Friday followed a rise of 862 cases on Wednesday and 992 on Thursday.

But the average number of cases added each day over a rolling seven-day period fell by 44, to 728, as the record increase of 1,180 cases on Sept. 11 dropped out of the calculation.

Excluding 139 deaths of probable cases that were added to the state's case tallies on Wednesday, the average daily increase over seven days fell by 64, to 709.

