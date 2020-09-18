Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg waves to the cheering crowd Tuesday evening, Sept. 3, 2019, at what is now Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. More photos of her visit are available at arkansasonline.com/rbg94/
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington, the court says. She was 87.
Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court says.
This story is developing.
