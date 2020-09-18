This date in baseball

Sept. 18

1908 Bob Rhoads of the Indians pitched a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox for a 2-1 victory in Cleveland.

1930 New York pitcher Red Ruffing hit two home runs as the Yankees edged the St. Louis Browns 7-6 in 10 innings.

1954 The Cleveland Indians clinched the American League pennant with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

1963 The New York Mets lost their last game at the Polo Grounds to the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-1, in front of a crowd of only 1,752.

1968 Ray Washburn threw a 2-0 no-hitter against the San Francisco Giants at Candlestick Park, one day after the Giants' Gaylord Perry tossed a no-hitter against Washburn's St. Louis Cardinals.

1984 The Detroit Tigers clinched the American League East Division with a 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, making the Tigers the fourth team in major league history to lead from start to finish. The other three teams were the 1923 New York Giants, 1927 New York Yankees and the 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers.

1987 Detroit's Darrell Evans became the first 40-year-old player in major league history to hit 30 home runs in a season as the Tigers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-6.

1996 Roger Clemens equaled his own major league record, fanning 20 batters and pitching a four-hitter to lead Boston over the Detroit Tigers 4-0.

2003 Atlanta clinched its 12th consecutive division title when second-place Florida was mathematically eliminated from the National League East race after a 5-4 loss to Philadelphia. The record title streak started in 1991, when the Braves won the NL West. They moved to the East Division in 1994 and trailed Montreal by six games when the strike stopped the season in August.

2006 The Los Angeles Dodgers hit four consecutive home runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game and Nomar Garciaparra's two-run home run in the 10th lifted Los Angeles to an 11-10 victory over the San Diego Padres. It was the fourth time a team hit four consecutive home runs and the first since May 2, 1964, when the Minnesota Twins accomplished the feat against Kansas City in the 11th inning.

2010 Troy Tulowitzki hit two more home runs, tying a modern major league record with 14 home runs in a 15-game stretch, and the Colorado Rockies routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-2. Tulowitzki hit a two-run home run in the first inning, doubled in the third and added another two-run homer in the fifth against rookie John Ely. Tulowitzki joined Albert Belle (1995) and Barry Bonds (2001) as the only players since 1900 to hit a home run 14 times in a span of 15 games.

2011 Erick Aybar went 4 for 4, with 4 extra-base hits and tied a franchise record by scoring five runs, leading the Los Angeles Angels to an 11-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

2012 Dusty Baker reached another milestone in his long career when he managed his 3,000th game, guiding the Cincinnati Reds against one of his former teams, the Chicago Cubs. Baker, who had a 1,572-1,426 record before the game, also managed one tie in 2002.

-- The Associated Press