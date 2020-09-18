White Sox restrained after clinching playoff spot

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) and Eloy Jimenez celebrate the team's 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Chicago. The White Sox clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2008. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO -- After clinching a postseason berth for the first time since 2008, the Chicago White Sox were low key during their on-field celebration.

Bigger bashes await greater achievements.

"We said we're going to save it for when we clinch our division," Eloy Jimenez said Thursday after his tiebreaking double capped a two-run, seventh-inning rally in a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins. "We have 10 games left. We need to keep playing hard."

Chicago (33-17) opened a three-game lead over the second-place Twins (31-21) in the American League Central. The White Sox assured themselves of no worse than a wild-card berth.

Jose Abreu homered and drove in two runs and Edwin Encarnacion also homered for Chicago, which won three of four in the series.

"We're definitely bringing excitement back to the South Side," shortstop Tim Anderson said.

Chicago trailed 3-2 in the seventh when Abreu, who leads the major leagues with 51 RBI, beat out an infield hit on a slow grounder to shortstop that drove in Jarrod Dyson from third base.

Jimenez, who had struck out in his three previous at-bats, followed with a double that drove in pinch-runner Yolmer Sanchez.

Byron Buxton homered twice, giving him seven in his last nine games and 12 this season. Josh Donaldson also went deep for Minnesota, whose lead for home-field advantage in the first round was cut to 11/2 games over the New York Yankees.

Donaldson barked at plate umpire Dan Bellino for the second time in the sixth inning after a strike was called on a checked swing on a 2-0 pitch. After Manager Rocco Baldelli came out to speak with Bellino, Donaldson homered on the next offering and kicked dirt at home plate as he crossed it after rounding the bases.

Bellino ejected him immediately, and Donaldson, realizing he had missed home plate, returned to the plate to touch it and then argued as he kicked more dirt on it. Donaldson also had argued with Bellino on a 1-1 breaking ball in the first inning that appeared to be high but was called a strike, leading to a strikeout.

RAYS 3-10, ORIOLES 1-6 Tampa Bay clinched a return trip to the postseason, using a strong pitching performance to beat host Baltimore in the opener of a doubleheader before cranking up the offense in the second game. In the opener, Blake Snell and Diego Castillo combined on a three-hitter. The Rays got home runs from Willy Adames, Hunter Renfroe and Joey Wendle in the second game.

ASTROS 2, RANGERS 1 Framber Valdez (4-3) tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts in 61/3 solid innings, Kyle Tucker homered and host Houston defeated Texas.

INDIANS 10, TIGERS 3 Jose Ramirez homered twice, Shane Bieber (8-1) took a shutout into the eighth inning and visiting Cleveland snapped its eight-game losing streak.

YANKEES 10, BLUE JAYS 7 New York tied a major league record with five home runs in an inning and hit six overall in a victory over Toronto.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 9, ROCKIES 3 In Denver, Corey Seager homered and had three hits, Edwin Rios also went deep and Los Angeles beat Colorado.

METS 10, PHILLIES 6 Brandon Nimmo had a two-RBI tying triple in the sixth inning and hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth to lead New York.

PIRATES 5, CARDINALS 1 Steven Brault (1-3) pitched a two-hitter for his first career complete game, Gregory Polanco hit a three-run home run and Pittsburgh snapped an eight-game skid.

INTERLEAGUE

ANGELS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Anthony Rendon hit a two-run home run and Mike Trout drove in two runs for host Los Angeles.

GIANTS 6, MARINERS 4 Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning.

RED SOX 5, MARLINS 3 Nathan Eovaldi pitched five shutout innings and Rafael Devers hit a three-run home run for visiting Boston.

Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson gives home plate umpire Dan Bellino the thumbs up sign after Bellino ejected him from the baseball game during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson kicks dirt on home plate after his home run prompting umpire Dan Bellino to eject him from the game during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez reacts on second after hitting an RBI double off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Sergio Romo during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Chicago. Yolmer Sanchez scored on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Minnesota Twins first base coach Tommy Watkins (40) greets relief pitcher Trevor May at the dugout after May pitched his team out of a bases loaded jam during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

