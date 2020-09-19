Arkansas cross country teams sweep first meet

Arkansas runners Abby Gray (158) and Taylor Ewert (159) lead the pack during the SEC Preview meet on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. ( LSU Athletics )

Freshman Taylor Ewert had an impressive debut as a cross country runner for the University of Arkansas.

Ewert won the SEC Preview meet on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La., as the defending national champion Razorbacks finished first among five conference women’s teams with a perfect score.

The men made it a sweep for Arkansas by edging Ole Miss for first place among four SEC teams.

Arkansas’ women’s team finished with 15 points by taking the top five spots. Ewert ran the 5,000 meters race in 16 minutes, 53.7 seconds.

Also in the top five for Arkansas were seniors Abby Gray (16:55.2) and Logan Morris (17:02.8), junior Lauren Gregory (17:07.6) and freshman Corrie Smith (17:13.3).

Ole Miss was second with 46 points.

The Razorbacks had three other finishers in the top 15 with sophomore Isabel Van Camp ninth, senior Kennedy Thomson 13th and junior Julia Patermain 15th.

Ole Miss junior Mario Garcia Romo took first in the men’s 6,000 meters race in 17:23.7, but Arkansas won the team title with 29 points. Ole Miss scored 37.

The Razorbacks’ five scorers finished among the top nine.

Arkansas junior Emmanuel Cheboson took second (17:25.0), junior Jacob McLeod third (17:26.3), senior Gilbert Boit seventh (17:43.0), junior Andrew Kibit eighth (17:47.8) and senior Matt Young ninth (17:52.8).

Other Razorbacks in the top 15 were senior Luke Meade taking 11th, sophomore Myles Richter 12th and sophomore Josh Shearer 15th.

WOMEN'S TEAM SCORES

Arkansas 15

Ole Miss 46

LSU 96

Mississippi State 103

Texas A&M 126

MEN'S TEAM SCORES

Arkansas 29

Ole Miss 37

Texas A&M 85

LSU 96