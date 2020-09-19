Author, Clinton diarist to lead online writing workshop

The community is invited to learn the art of writing during a free virtual workshop with well-known author and publisher Janis F. Kearney.

The workshop, First Steps: The Basics of Good Writing, will be held online 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 20.

Registration is required and limited to 100 participants. Registration may be made online at ArkansasArts.org or at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1133017454858095630.

A native of Gould, Kearney is a writer, publisher, journalist and instructor. Kearney served eight years in the Clinton presidency as a White House media affairs specialist, then as the director of public communications for the U.S. Small Business Administration. She served the last five years of Clinton's presidency as the personal diarist to President Clinton, according to a news release.

Kearney was inducted into the Arkansas Writers Hall of Fame in 2016. The author of several books, she is also the founder of a publishing company, called Writing our World Publishing, or Wow! Publishing.

This free workshop, for new or emerging writers, will include both lecture and interactive writing sessions. Attendees will gain information about first steps to getting started on their first novel or creative nonfiction piece.

Details: Janet Perkins at janet.perkins@arkansas.gov or (501) 324-9775.