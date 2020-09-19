Pine Bluff Calendar of Events

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events, workshops and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available by contacting: Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; Jefferson Regional Medical Center -- 870-541-4911; Jefferson Comprehensive Care System at Pine Bluff -- 855-543-2380 or 1-833-508-0774 for other community health centers; Arkansas Department of Health -- Testing sites in Arkansas are listed on the department's website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested . Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Absentee ballot applications available at Jefferson County Clerk's Office

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office has absentee ballot applications available to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for people who would like to vote by mail. Voters may also download an application on the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/county-clerk, according to a news release. The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 27. The completed absentee ballot application can be mailed, faxed or scanned and emailed to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office. The mailing address is: Shawndra Taggart, Jefferson County Clerk, 101 W. Barraque St., Suite 101, Pine Bluff, AR 71601. The fax number is 870-541-5324. The email address is jeffersonclerk@arkansasclerks.com. Residents have until Monday, Oct. 5, to register to vote in the November election. Early voting begins Oct. 19. Details: Jefferson County Clerk Shawndra Taggart, 870-541-5322.

Saturday, Sept. 19

St. John AME to give away food

The Lay Organization at St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen Ave., will host a food giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. Participants will receive free food, masks and sanitizers. There will also be an opportunity to register to vote and to complete the 2020 Census. Masks and social distancing are required and temperatures will be taken, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff hosts community cleanup

The city of Pine Bluff will host a city-wide cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 19. Volunteers should meet at Saracen Landing at 8 a.m. to select cleanup sites and collect supplies, according to a news release. Volunteers will be removing litter from roadsides and public spaces throughout the city. To travel to community cleanup sites, volunteers will need to provide their own transportation. Precautions against covid-19 will be implemented, such as social distancing. Masks requirements will adhere to state directives. Details: mayor's office, 870-730-2004.

Saracen Landing Farmers Market open

The Saracen Landing Farmers Market at Pine Bluff is open for the season. The market opens from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays. The community is invited to participate and face masks will be required for safety, according to a news release. The market will be closed the end of September. Details: Trudy Redus, assistant director, Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department, saracenlanding@att.net or 870-536-0920.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Sunday Best food giveaway set; Sissy's to participate

The Sunday Best food giveaway will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at the old Southeast Middle School, 2001 Ohio St. The First Ward/Living Grace Pantry will host the drive-thru event. Sissy's Log Cabin officials and others will help load food into people's cars. There will also be food trucks where hot food will be taken to people's cars free of charge as they wait on their free groceries. Sissy Log Cabin has purchased over 30,000 pounds of groceries, according to a news release.

Monday, Sept. 21

Caregivers Alzheimer's

supporters to meet

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host the monthly Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group meeting virtually from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Sept. 21. The topic will be Healthy Living for the Brain and the speaker will be Tonya Boyce, faith outreach representative for the Alzheimer's Association Arkansas Chapter. To join the meeting by Zoom, visit https://alz-org.zoom.us/j/91899078635?pwd=YmR1L0UvVERNcXQ4SmplQTdzMVk2UT09. Use meeting ID: 918 9907 8635 and passcode: 319015. Those who plan to join, should call Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, 870-543-6300.

House of Bread to give away food in drive-thru event

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry Monday, Sept. 21, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. or until the 200 food boxes run out. Food will be given away on a first come, first served basis, in a drive-thru session, according to a news release. Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver's license.) Everyone is required to wear a mask. The police department will be on duty to direct traffic. Details: Saint Mary Harris, apostle at House of Bread, 870-872-2196.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 21

Dallas County holds meetings

The Dallas County Courthouse at Fordyce will host two meetings, according to a news release. The Dallas County Solid Waste Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21. The Dallas County Quorum Court will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, in the courtroom and the agenda includes the hospital report. Details: County Judge Clark Brent, 870-352-3371.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Altheimer church to give away food

Union Missionary Baptist Church, 2911 Highway 63 North at Altheimer, will open its food pantry Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 11 a.m. until all the food is gone.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 22

Ivy Center plans Zoom workshops

The Ivy Center for Education announces its September Zoom workshops. To participate in the Zoom workshops, enter meeting ID: 85682964187 and Passcode: 351061 or go to the Ivy Center for Education Facebook page and click on the link. Sessions include: Tuesday, Sept. 22 -- 6-7 p.m., Resume Building/Essay Writing/Career Development Workshops will be presented by Janelle Cofey, Rebecca Newby and Cephoni Jackson. Tuesday, Sept. 29 -- 6-7 p.m., Suicide Prevention/Mental Health Workshop will include Kymara Seals along with mental health professionals sharing information to help scholars and parents understand that there is help and suicide is preventable.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday and the deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Articles may be submitted by email to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Photos may also accompany church news by email.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Arts center opens Small Works on Paper exhibition

The 2020 Small Works on Paper exhibition will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., at Pine Bluff. Small Works on Paper will be on display through Oct. 24 in the International Paper Gallery at ASC, which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free but is limited to 10 guests at a time. Reservations are encouraged but not required. The Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of Arkansas Heritage, coordinates the annual touring visual arts exhibition that showcases the work of Arkansas artists, according to an Aug. 19 news release.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 24

ASC hosts 'Brothers by One: The Black Athlete and Social Justice' display

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will display "Brothers by One: The Black Athlete and Social Justice" Thursday, Sept. 24, through Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. An exhibit by Rex DeLoney, it is sponsored by Simmons Bank. This exhibition highlights the many ways that Black athletes used their celebrity status and media coverage to give attention to social justice issues; from boxer Muhammad Ali and his stance against the Vietnam War to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem as a statement against police brutality.

Fair Housing panel plans virtual trainings

The Arkansas Fair Housing Commission will host virtual Management & Best Practices Training from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, and Thursday, Oct. 29, according to a news release. Participants will be introduced to the Do's and Don'ts of fair housing marketing and management; fair housing sensitivity; an overview of federal and state fair housing laws; reasonable accommodations land modifications; and compliance. Leon Jones Jr. is the executive director of the fair housing commission. Details: 501-682-3247, toll free 1-844-952-8248 or www.fairhousing.arkansas.gov.

Through Saturday, Sept. 26

Altheimer hosts Census Drive

There will be a U.S. Census Drive each Saturday through Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dollar General Store, 1675 Front Street, Altheimer. If anyone needs assistance with completing their Census form, they should contact Altheimer City Hall at 870-766-8229.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

NAACP, Go Forward to release consolidation study

The Pine Bluff Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and Go Forward Pine Bluff (GFPB) will release results from the school consolidation study. A community meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center Auditorium. Social distancing will be enforced and wearing a face mask will be required. The meeting will also be available on Facebook Live and Zoom.

Through Wednesday, Sept. 30

Pine Bluff computer labs available to complete Census

Pine Bluff residents will be able to complete the Census online at Upper Room Christian Church, 1100 S. Cypress St., where two computer labs will be open to the public, according to a news release from Pine Bluff mayor's office. Computer labs will be available until Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Details: www.my2020census.gov or Mary Liddell, Pine Bluff Complete Count Census chairwoman, at marylddll@yahoo.com or 870-643-2383.

Monday, Oct. 19

Early voting begins at Jefferson County Courthouse

Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins Monday, Oct. 19, at the Jefferson County Courthouse, according to the county clerk's office. Early voting dates include Monday, Oct. 19, thru Friday, Oct. 23, (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.); Saturday, Oct. 24, (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Monday, Oct. 26, thru Friday, Oct. 30, (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.); Saturday, Oct. 31, (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Monday, Nov. 2, (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Voting is held Nov. 3 at the polls. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, 870-541-5322.

Through Tuesday, Oct. 27

Events underway

2nd and 4th Thursdays and Fridays

Explore Pine Bluff sets Virtual Blues, Summer Sessions

Explore Pine Bluff announces the Pine Bluff Virtual Blues and Summer Sessions. This series airs every second and fourth Thursday and Friday from 7-8 p.m. with one night of deejaying and the other night of musical artists with Pine Bluff-roots. Hosted by the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Alliance and Explore Pine Bluff, the events will feature musical guests including Rod Clemmons, Rachel "Brick" Fields, James "Taildragger" Jones, Joe Pitts, Karen Wolfe and Jimmy Logan. Bobby Rush performed June 11. Details: visit https://www.explorepinebluff.com/summersets.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call 870-534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or 870-329-1182.

Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays

Bloom Tennis Center reopens

The Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department reopened the Bloom Tennis Center, 2101 S. Hickory St., to the public July 7. Tennis lessons will be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 5:30–7 p.m. for youth and adults. The center will use assistance and guidance of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and adherence to the guidelines and precautions of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the state of Arkansas to help prevent the spread of covid-19. For details on Bloom Tennis Center and summer programs, contact Trudy Redus at Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation, 870-536-0920 or saracenlanding@att.net.

Fridays

St. John hosts weekly prayer calls

St. John AME Church at Pine Bluff invites the community to join them in a weekly conference call prayer for deliverance from the coronavirus crisis. The conference call will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to the pastor, Cecil L. Williams Jr. Participants must call in by 6:25 p.m. at 1-720-650-3030. The access code is 144-0205# . Details: www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff.

Saturdays

St. Peter's reopens Saturday Soup Kitchen

St. Peter Catholic Church, 15th Avenue and Alabama Street, reopened its Saturday Soup Kitchen for carry out meals only. The kitchen will be open every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to the program held in the cafeteria, the red brick building, according to a news release.