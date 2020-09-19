Chamber welcomes Arnett as new leader

The board of directors of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce has named Ulanda Arnett as the new director.

A Pine Bluff resident, Arnett went to work Monday. She replaces Lynette Bloomberg, who returned to Southeast Arkansas College.

"Our executive committee and board are pleased about this new hire," Stacy Cheatwood, chamber board chairman, said in a news release.

"We believe that Ulanda's corporate and small business experience and background make her a good fit to take on the leadership role at the chamber," Cheatwood said.

Arnett joins the group's professional community and economic development staff after five years as an entrepreneur as owner of Posh Inspirations, an events and interior design company, and 13 years in the corporate world, primarily at Tyson Foods Inc. in Springdale, where she worked in various areas of human resources.

She has a bachelor's degree in agriculture business from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a master's in agricultural economics from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

"A native of Pine Bluff, Arnett is passionate about the improvement of the area and believes her experience, skills, relationships and love for the community can accelerate Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce's vision to establish Pine Bluff and Jefferson County as a world class community," according to the release.

Arnett invites anyone interested in becoming a chamber member or getting involved in chamber initiatives to call her at (870) 535-0110, Ext. 311.