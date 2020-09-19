Coaches hunting for right rotation

Arkansas senior linebacker Grant Morgan (right), who was named one of four team captains this week, said he was pleased by the improvement of the Razorbacks’ linebackers during fall drills. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Eleventh in a series previewing position groups for the University of Arkansas football team.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The linebackers unit for the University of Arkansas will merit extra attention this season.

Even with a trio of veterans returning -- newly elected team captain Grant Morgan, Bumper Pool and Hayden Henry -- the coaching staff expects the Razorbacks will do more shuffling at the spot than in recent seasons.

In what has been an up-and-down camp for the linebackers, senior Deon Edwards and redshirt sophomore Andrew Parker have gotten plenty of first-unit action.

On his radio show Wednesday, Coach Sam Pittman said he expected a group of about six, with transfer Levi Draper joining the above five, to be in the rotation during the early stages of the season.

"You may see four or five different guys in the game, but it might be because they're tired or it might be because going into the game we said, 'Third series, we're gonna rotate this guy and this guy,' " Pittman told host Chuck Barrett.

"It's not going to be wholesale, and you won't see just a peewee league where we're trying to make everybody happy. We're trying to win football games.

"I'm not positive at this point that there's been a lot of separation between those six guys. There has been some separation, so therefore you're going to have your starters. But I'm not for sure there's been enough separation where you go, 'OK, this is definitely our ones and that's where we're going.' "

While Arkansas has had a series of standout linebackers in terms of total tackle numbers since 2016 with Brooks Ellis, Dre Greenlaw, De'Jon "Scoota" Harris and Pool, the Razorbacks have struggled to compile quality depth and get consistent disruptive play from its second tier on defense.

Just last season, Henry was off to a hot start, but on the very play he turned in a game-changing, fumble-forcing wallop on Colorado State tailback Marvin Kinsey, he also injured his shoulder and eventually needed surgery.

Henry is back and a key cog for new position coach Rion Rhoades, who has one of the most populous units on the team, so even if the linebackers suffer some covid-19-related absences this season, there should be enough depth to cover.

Henry and redshirt freshman Zach Zimos have spent quality time with defensive coordinator Barry Odom working at the hybrid strong-side linebacker position, which can be part safety and part in-the-box linebacker. There are aspects and usages of second- and third-tier players that are still somewhat mysterious in the new schemes under Odom.

During the middle part of camp, Edwards and Parker got strong looks with the starting group.

"There's a number of guys that are in the mix that haven't had a lot of experience, so we've got to get them caught up," Odom said a couple of weeks ago. "That's a big question mark going into this next scrimmage. We need a couple of guys to separate themselves.

"We also know at that position we're not gonna get through a season with just two guys. We're going to have three or four [reserves] that are going to have the opportunity to play. We've got to get them game ready. That's on all of us defensively as a staff to get that done."

Asked about the linebackers after a recent practice, Pittman said, "I thought our linebackers showed up a little bit more today, especially on inside run. I thought they had a nice, physical day, Parker and Henry and some of those guys. Obviously, Edwards.

"Parker and Edwards have really made a ton of strides in the last 12, 13 practices. I'm really proud of them. They're physical kids. So those guys kind of stood out a little bit tonight."

Morgan, speaking on a video chat Tuesday, exuded an upbeat attitude about the progress of the unit.

"Definitely the linebackers have improved, big time," Morgan said. "When someone like 'Scoota' Harris leaves your room or Dre Greenlaw leaves your room, you've got to have people step up and you've got to come with a group."

Morgan pointed out the efforts of Edwards and Parker.

"They've done a lot better," he said. "They really have focused on their craft. AP [Parker] is starting to hit super hard. They are both starting to fly around."

Morgan was speaking after the Razorbacks had voted on team captains, a position he secured on defense along with tackle Jonathan Marshall.

"I like to say I want to lead and I am the leader," he said. "But I'll tell you right now, we have people that aren't afraid to talk and aren't afraid to voice their opinion in our room, which is really good.

"The more minds that can come together as one is the best we can do. I know our linebackers really lead the defense. We have of have the juice. We have the energy."

Pool has been in the rotation since the first game of his career in the 2018 season opener, when Greenlaw went out with an injury. The 6-2, 229-pounder has 123 tackles in two seasons, including 94 last year, the second highest on the team behind Harris' 101.

Pool spoke like a veteran early in camp when asked about the newest linebackers, which at that time included Zimos, J.T. Towers, Kelin Burrle and Eric Thomas, who has recently started working with the defensive ends.

"I think any freshman that comes in, there's always that transition period from high school to SEC football," Pool said. "Those guys have picked it up well. I'm excited with what they're doing. Their biggest strengths are that they listen. They look to us. We tell them something to do, they're going to work hard to make sure they try to get it. I think we've got a good group coming up."

Pittman made this assessment of Edwards and Parker in a recent video call.

"They haven't played much ball, so they're seeing the pulling guard, they're seeing the tight end go backside, they're seeing that so much better now," Pittman said. "They're not playing such a lateral game.

"I mean, they're coming downhill. Both of them have good size. Of course, Dede has got more speed than Parker, but Parker's got more size and is a little bit more of a big, physical guy. They're just seeing the game better. Coach Rhoades is doing a nice job coaching them. They want to be really good, and that's a big part of anybody becoming a good player. I really like their attitude, and they're seeing the game so much faster than they were even a week ago."