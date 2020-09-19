Davis, Lakers roll past Nuggets in opener

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron Jame makes a pass during the second half an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Anthony Davis had 37 points and 10 rebounds, LeBron James added 15 points and 12 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers cruised to a 126-114 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Slow starters in the previous two rounds, the top-seeded Lakers put this one away in a hurry, opening a double-digit lead in the first half that they easily extended in the third quarter.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 18 points and Dwight Howard rejoined the rotation with 13 in a powerful return to the conference finals for the Lakers, who hadn't been to the NBA's final four since winning their last championship in 2010.

Los Angeles dropped Game 1 against both Portland and Houston before winning the next four games. The Lakers quickly knocked off any rust for another long layoff in the bubble against a Denver team that's had things much tougher.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray each scored 21 points for the Nuggets, playing in the conference finals for the first time since the Lakers beat them in 2009.

Denver overcame 3-1 deficits against Utah and the Clippers, becoming the first team to do that twice in a postseason. The Nuggets immediately fell behind again, digging themselves a big hole when Jokic and Murray each picked up three fouls in the first half that just got deeper in the second half.

Game 2 is Sunday.

Davis scored 14 points in the first quarter, but the Nuggets shot nearly 64 percent, with Murray's three-pointer as time expired giving them a 38-36 lead.

Alex Caruso converted a three-point play to open the second and start a 17-1 run by the Lakers to start the quarter and make it 53-39 before the Nuggets made their first field goal after more than five minutes.

The lead stayed right around there for the remainder of the half, as the Lakers paraded to the foul line while Jokic, Murray and Paul Millsap went the bench with three fouls. Los Angeles shot a whopping 24 free throws in the quarter -- more baskets than either team made in the half -- and led 70-59 at the break.

An 11-2 burst in the third blew it open at 92-71 and the Lakers cruised home.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, attempts a shot over Denver Nuggets' Paul Millsap, bottom front, Nikola Jokic, bottom center, and Jamal Murray (27) during the second half an NBA conference final playoff basketball game, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, left, greets LeBron James, right, on the court during a time out from play in the second half an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr., left, and Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso, right, compete for control of a loose ball during the second half an NBA conference final playoff basketball game, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23), Rajon Rondo (9) and Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, wait for play to restart during the second half an NBA conference final playoff basketball game, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel instructs his team during the second half an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) calls for a foul against the Denver Nuggets after scoring a basket during the second half an NBA conference final playoff basketball game, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) and head coach Michael Malone, right, react as referee Courtney Kirkland, center, charges a foul against Jokic during the first half an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) gestures after an officials call as Kyle Kuzma (0) walks behind in the first half an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

At a glance

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

At Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

FRIDAY’S GAME

LA Lakers 126, Denver 114

LA Lakers lead series 1-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE

TODAY’S GAME

All times Central

Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Miami leads series 2-0