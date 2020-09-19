Edwards carries Sheridan

Peyton Edwards carried the ball only 12 times, but he racked up 162 yards and scored 4 touchdowns as Sheridan got its first victory, a 36-18 decision over Jacksonville on Friday night at Titan Stadium.

Sheridan defensive back Wesley Shumate ended the Titans' last drive of the night when he intercepted a Deorious Cobbs pass at the 1 with less than a minute remaining.

"This is really a good win for the kids because they have worked so hard," Sheridan Coach Lance Parker said. "But we made so many mistakes. If we can clean those up, maybe we will be a lot better.

"Peyton made some really nice runs, and when he does that it means somebody on the line did a pretty good job."

Neither team was able to do much in the opening quarter. On Jacksonville's first possession, Cobbs mishandled a snap and Sheridan recovered at its 48. Two penalties had the Yellowjackets facing a third and 29, which they could not convert.

Penalties hurt the Titans (1-2) on their next possession, but a 42-yard punt by Cobbs put Sheridan (1-2) at its 18.

Sheridan had a first down at its 32, but a motion penalty set them back 5 yards. Two runs by Canterbury and an offsides penalty against the Titans gave the Yellowjackets a first down at the Titans' 39.

Edwards started making his mark on the game on the next play, running straight up the middle to score his first touchdown. A run for the two-point conversion failed.

A fumble by Jacksonville's Jackson Rogers gave Edwards another chance, which he converted on a 10-yard run with 7:22 left in the second quarter.

Another Jacksonville fumble, this one by Jaedon Jones, put Sheridan in business at the 26.

Two successful passes by Canterbury and two rushes for 9 yards put the ball in Edwards' hands, this time for a 6-yard touchdown run and a 22-0 lead for the Yellowjackets.

Jacksonville got on the board with 56 seconds left in the half when Cobbs connected with Amiri Bolden for a 31-yard touchdown pass to pull the Titans within 22-6.

Opening the second half, an onside kick attempt by Jacksonville was recovered at the 50 by Sheridan's Kaeden Phonvilai. On the Yellowjackets' first play of the half, Edwards scored his fourth touchdown on a 50-yard run.

Jacksonville went 65 yards on 10 plays, scoring on a 5-yard run by Cobbs. The Titans tried to pass for the two-point conversion but the play failed.

On the next Sheridan possession, a face-mask penalty on the Titans added 15 yards to a 15-yard punt return, starting Sheridan's drive at the Titans' 31. Seven plays later, Trace Watkins scored from the 1 for a 36-12 lead.

Two running plays and a face-mask penalty put the Titans at the Sheridan 47. Cobbs took care of the distance when he connected with Sherman Flowers Jr. for the touchdown.