Gentry man killed in boat collision

GOLDEN, Mo. -- A father and son from Arkansas died when two boats collided Friday morning on Table Rock Lake, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
The fishing boats collided nearly head-on, with one boat going over the top of the other, said patrol Sgt. John Lueckenhoff. The crash occurred in the Emerald Beach area near Golden.
Ted Dossett, 55, of Gentry and his 14-year-old son were killed in one boat, the patrol said. The driver of the second boat, William Ward, 65, of Shell Knob, Mo., survived.
The patrol said Dossett's boat passed in front of Ward's boat "for an unknown reason" before the collision.
