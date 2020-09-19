High school football scores

Scores

FRIDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

Alma 17, Rogers Heritage 14, OT

Bentonville 35,

Shawnee (Kan.) Mill Valley 28

Bryant 44,

Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian 40

Fort Smith Northside 28,

Moore, Okla. 21

LR Catholic 35, Benton 28

N. Little Rock 35, West Memphis 0

Rogers 43,

Springfield (Mo.) Central 14

CLASS 6A

Greenwood 23, Choctaw, Okla. 12

LR Parkview 28, Pine Bluff 6

Magnolia 27, El Dorado 23

Mountain Home 49, Batesville 45

Sheridan 36, Jacksonville 18

Vilonia 28, Russellville 23

CLASS 5A

Centerpoint 42, De Queen 7

Clarksville 37, Pottsville 14

Forrest City 24,

Helena-West Helena 20

Hot Springs Lakeside 21,

Malvern 14

Pulaski Academy 31,

Life Christian (Va.) 20

Rivercrest 40, Brookland 23

Texarkana 35, Warren 21

Trumann 35, Paragould 0

Valley View 56, Bald Knob 24

Watson Chapel 22,

Camden Fairview 17

CLASS 4A

Booneville 43, Mena 12

Dardanelle 34, Clinton 14

Fordyce 23, Monticello 22

Greenland 50, Berryville 28

Glen Rose 42,

Benton Harmony Grove 20

Hamburg 41, Drew Central 6

Heber Springs 42, Dover 6

Lamar 54, Carlisle 18

McGehee 28, Blytheville 0

Newport 47, Lonoke 19

Ozark 54, Charleston 21

Prairie Grove 48, Stilwell, Okla. 13

Sand Springs, Okla. 27,

Shiloh Christian 26

Star City 49, Hampton 18

Waldron 32, Atkins 6

CLASS 3A

Corning 32, Salem 14

Cross County 19, Barton 8

Dierks 46, Jessieville 28

Foreman 50, Horatio 0

Hamburg 41, Drew Central 6

Harding Academy 38,

Camden Harmony Grove 7

Hector 35, Danville 14

Lavaca 49,

Johnson County Westside 14

Marvell 24, Baptist Prep 20

Mountain View 32, Quitman 13

Perryville 45, Conway Christian 18

Piggott 16, Marked Tree 0

England at Melbourne, ccd.

CLASS 2A

Clarendon 48,

East Poinsett County 22

Des Arc 43, Earle 12

Gordon 48, Mineral Springs 16

Magazine 38,

Cutter Morning Star 23

Magnet Cove 36, Parkers Chapel 30

Mount Ida 17, Bearden 6

Poyen 43, Murfreesboro 6

THURSDAY'S GAME

Lake Hamilton 38, Hot Springs 28

8-MAN SCHEDULE

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Episcopal Collegiate 40, Marshall 30

Subiaco Academy 48,

Western Yell Co. 14

Rose Bud at Augusta, (n)

Midland at Brinkley, (n)

Abundant Life at Trinity Christian, (n)

Rector at Woodlawn, (n)

