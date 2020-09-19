High school football scores

Scores
FRIDAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A
Alma 17, Rogers Heritage 14, OT
Bentonville 35,
Shawnee (Kan.) Mill Valley 28
Bryant 44,
Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian 40
Fort Smith Northside 28,
Moore, Okla. 21
LR Catholic 35, Benton 28
N. Little Rock 35, West Memphis 0
Rogers 43,
Springfield (Mo.) Central 14
CLASS 6A
Greenwood 23, Choctaw, Okla. 12
LR Parkview 28, Pine Bluff 6
Magnolia 27, El Dorado 23
Mountain Home 49, Batesville 45
Sheridan 36, Jacksonville 18
Vilonia 28, Russellville 23
CLASS 5A
Centerpoint 42, De Queen 7
Clarksville 37, Pottsville 14
Forrest City 24,
Helena-West Helena 20
Hot Springs Lakeside 21,
Malvern 14
Pulaski Academy 31,
Life Christian (Va.) 20
Rivercrest 40, Brookland 23
Texarkana 35, Warren 21
Trumann 35, Paragould 0
Valley View 56, Bald Knob 24
Watson Chapel 22,
Camden Fairview 17
CLASS 4A
Booneville 43, Mena 12
Dardanelle 34, Clinton 14
Fordyce 23, Monticello 22
Greenland 50, Berryville 28
Glen Rose 42,
Benton Harmony Grove 20
Hamburg 41, Drew Central 6
Heber Springs 42, Dover 6
Lamar 54, Carlisle 18
McGehee 28, Blytheville 0
Newport 47, Lonoke 19
Ozark 54, Charleston 21
Prairie Grove 48, Stilwell, Okla. 13
Sand Springs, Okla. 27,
Shiloh Christian 26
Star City 49, Hampton 18
Waldron 32, Atkins 6
CLASS 3A
Corning 32, Salem 14
Cross County 19, Barton 8
Dierks 46, Jessieville 28
Foreman 50, Horatio 0
Hamburg 41, Drew Central 6
Harding Academy 38,
Camden Harmony Grove 7
Hector 35, Danville 14
Lavaca 49,
Johnson County Westside 14
Marvell 24, Baptist Prep 20
Mountain View 32, Quitman 13
Perryville 45, Conway Christian 18
Piggott 16, Marked Tree 0
England at Melbourne, ccd.
CLASS 2A
Clarendon 48,
East Poinsett County 22
Des Arc 43, Earle 12
Gordon 48, Mineral Springs 16
Magazine 38,
Cutter Morning Star 23
Magnet Cove 36, Parkers Chapel 30
Mount Ida 17, Bearden 6
Poyen 43, Murfreesboro 6
THURSDAY'S GAME
Lake Hamilton 38, Hot Springs 28
8-MAN SCHEDULE
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Episcopal Collegiate 40, Marshall 30
Subiaco Academy 48,
Western Yell Co. 14
Rose Bud at Augusta, (n)
Midland at Brinkley, (n)
Abundant Life at Trinity Christian, (n)
Rector at Woodlawn, (n)
High school coaches
CALL US
Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night this fall.
We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances.
The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Thursday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays.
Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@adgnewsroom.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.